Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Suspect Allegedly Involved In Three Commercial Burglaries

January 24, 2023

(MOUNT AIRY, MD) –Police are seeking the identification of a suspect allegedly involved in three commercial burglaries.

The suspect, pictured below, is identified as an African American man, 6’-6’4” tall and approximately 300+ lbs. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.

The three burglaries occurred on December 31, 2022 in this order:​

Antwerpen Chevrolet in Sykesville, MD at ​6:15 p.m.

Century Ford in Mt Airy, MD at ​8:15 p.m.​

Century Dodge/Jeep in Mt Airy, MD at​ 8:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Mount Airy Police Department at 301-703-1374 or via email at placy@mountairymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov