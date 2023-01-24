Submit Release
Yarmouth Students Find Their Courage with SpiritCorps

Eighth graders at Frank H. Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth faced their fears this fall as they wrote, recorded, and shared short video stories of Courage from their own lives for SpiritCorps.

Barbara’s Story of Courage (3 mins)

In 3 weeks of project-based learning, students engaged in self-reflection and a rigorous 5-step narrative writing process, culminating in their Courage videos. Along the way, students were supported by their teachers, peer Story Partners, program videos, as well as adult volunteer Story Coaches–a distinguishing feature of SpiritCorps–providing approximately one hour of individualized feedback per student. Teachers and students were thrilled with the positive impact on both academic and social-emotional skills:

The support for students’ revision and encouragement they received from their Story Coaches was highly effective and helped to keep students motivated.” – Mike Rice, Yarmouth Partner Teacher

I learned that I’m braver than I think I am and that I show courage in many different ways throughout my life.” – 8th Grade student, Yarmouth

In partnership with the Maine DOE, we hope to bring the benefits of SpiritCorps to students throughout the state over the next two years. All participating schools receive a 100% scholarship in their first year, thanks to a federally funded DOE grant. We still have some openings in our spring schedule and would love the opportunity to work with you and your students! Keep your eye out for more wonderful SpiritCorps stories coming your way in the weeks ahead.

To find out more or schedule an information session, please email Dr. Christina O’Neal, our Director of Program Partnerships, at coneal@spiritseries.org.

