Special Topic Series on Inclusivity and Multi-tiered Systems of Support

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education is hosting a Special Topic Series around inclusivity and multi-tiered systems of support through the winter and spring months.
Sessions will be held virtually once a month. Participants will receive 1 contact hour for each session. For more information about the series, contact Anne-Marie Adamson at anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov
Featured Presentation: Leveraging Student Strengths: Neurodiversity and Mathematics – Dr. Rachel Lambert
Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 3:30-4:30 PM
In this session, we will explore neurodiversity in relationship to mathematics teaching and learning. Dr. Lambert will discuss her research on dyslexia and mathematics, conducted with dyslexic mathematicians, as a springboard to discuss strategies to leverage the strengths of neurodiverse students in math class.
Download a flyer
Register here
Upcoming Presentation: Word-Level Reading Problems: Implications for Instruction and Intervention – Dr. David Kilpatrick
Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 3:30-4:30 PM
This presentation from David A. Kilpatrick, PhD will focus on how children learn to read words and why some children struggle. Including:
- The nature of word-level reading development and how word-level reading problems can guide instruction and intervention.
- Understanding how reading works and why some students struggle, illustrating other approaches to intervention that can yield very large reading gains for such students.
- Examples of studies that consistently show that the most used intervention approaches provide limited benefits for at-risk and struggling readers.
- Establishing a knowledge base for educators to choose the most effective instructional and intervention practices.