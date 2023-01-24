Special Topic Series on Inclusivity and Multi-tiered Systems of Support

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education is hosting a Special Topic Series around inclusivity and multi-tiered systems of support through the winter and spring months.

Sessions will be held virtually once a month. Participants will receive 1 contact hour for each session. For more information about the series, contact Anne-Marie Adamson at anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov

Featured Presentation: Leveraging Student Strengths: Neurodiversity and Mathematics – Dr. Rachel Lambert

Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 3:30-4:30 PM

In this session, we will explore neurodiversity in relationship to mathematics teaching and learning. Dr. Lambert will discuss her research on dyslexia and mathematics, conducted with dyslexic mathematicians, as a springboard to discuss strategies to leverage the strengths of neurodiverse students in math class.

Upcoming Presentation: Word-Level Reading Problems: Implications for Instruction and Intervention – Dr. David Kilpatrick

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 3:30-4:30 PM

This presentation from David A. Kilpatrick, PhD will focus on how children learn to read words and why some children struggle. Including:

The nature of word-level reading development and how word-level reading problems can guide instruction and intervention.

Understanding how reading works and why some students struggle, illustrating other approaches to intervention that can yield very large reading gains for such students.

Examples of studies that consistently show that the most used intervention approaches provide limited benefits for at-risk and struggling readers.

Establishing a knowledge base for educators to choose the most effective instructional and intervention practices.

