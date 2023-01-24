Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $800K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in two separate unrelated enforcement actions that totaled over $800,000 in street value.

“Officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry have heightened their narcotics interdiction and border security posture to combat drug smuggling attempts,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Through targeted and proactive law enforcement activity, CBP employees help dismantle trafficking organizations and prevent their illicit products from entering the U.S.”

The first enforcement action occurred on January 20th at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling to Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 4.7 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the quarter panels of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $62,993.

The second enforcement action occurred on January 22nd at the Camino Real International, after CBP officers encountered a 2021 Nissan Rogue arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 13.8 pounds of alleged fentanyl, 13.8 pounds of alleged heroin, 11.1 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and 5.4 pounds of alleged cocaine within a torque converter and brake booster found in the cargo area of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $835,023.

The narcotics together have an estimated street value of $898,016.

CBP seized the narcotics and one vehicle. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating both seizures.

