Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,252 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $800K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in two separate unrelated enforcement actions that totaled over $800,000 in street value. 

“Officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry have heightened their narcotics interdiction and border security posture to combat drug smuggling attempts,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Through targeted and proactive law enforcement activity, CBP employees help dismantle trafficking organizations and prevent their illicit products from entering the U.S.”

The first enforcement action occurred on January 20th at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling to Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 4.7 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the quarter panels of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $62,993.

The second enforcement action occurred on January 22nd at the Camino Real International, after CBP officers encountered a 2021 Nissan Rogue arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 13.8 pounds of alleged fentanyl, 13.8 pounds of alleged heroin, 11.1 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and 5.4 pounds of alleged cocaine within a torque converter and brake booster found in the cargo area of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $835,023.

The narcotics together have an estimated street value of $898,016.

CBP seized the narcotics and one vehicle. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating both seizures.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $800K

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.