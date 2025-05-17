Brownsville CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted on warrant for indecency with a child by contact

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry detained a fugitive at the Veterans International Bridge who had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by contact.

“Apprehensions of persons wanted for alleged sexual crimes involving children are among the most heinous that we encounter at Brownsville Port of Entry,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these help keep our border communities safe and underscore the importance and necessity of our border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday, May 14, CBP officers at Veterans International Bridge referred vehicle driver Ibis Gutierrez, 40, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During the secondary examination, CBP officers–utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases–verified his identity and confirmed he was the subject of an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Brownsville Police Department for indecency with a child by contact.

CBP officers turned Gutierrez over to the custody of Brownsville Police Department.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

