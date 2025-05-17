Brownsville CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted on warrant for indecency with a child by contact
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry detained a fugitive at the Veterans International Bridge who had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by contact.
“Apprehensions of persons wanted for alleged sexual crimes involving children are among the most heinous that we encounter at Brownsville Port of Entry,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these help keep our border communities safe and underscore the importance and necessity of our border security mission.”
On Thursday, May 14, CBP officers at Veterans International Bridge referred vehicle driver Ibis Gutierrez, 40, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During the secondary examination, CBP officers–utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases–verified his identity and confirmed he was the subject of an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Brownsville Police Department for indecency with a child by contact.
CBP officers turned Gutierrez over to the custody of Brownsville Police Department.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.