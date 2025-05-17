CBP officers seize $739K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $739,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“CBP officers used all tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 55.38 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On May 14, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a Chevrolet SUV driven by a 40-year-old male Mexican citizen attempting to depart the U.S. to Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 23 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 55.38 pounds (25.12 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $739,742.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

