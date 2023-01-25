Nicole Burch Joins Appara as Head of Business, Corporate
The Voice of the Customer
The voice of the client has always been a driving force in my success and this aligns perfectly with the customer-first culture at Appara.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appara, Canada’s leading professional records management, workflow and document automation solution, is excited to announce that Nicole Burch has joined the company to lead its corporate legal product suite.
— Nicole Burch
Based in Toronto, Nicole’s combination of legal and technology experience will allow her to incorporate the voice of the customer as Appara continues to build out its corporate legal platform. Nicole brings years of experience working as a Senior Corporate Law Clerk at leading regional and national firms in Canada, as well as several years of experience in legal technology.
Nicole's interest in corporate legal technology started early in her career, when she worked on the implementation of a new corporate database. This experience shaped her desire to utilize legal technology and automation to its fullest. Her passion for seeing the value in these solutions and her role as the go-to tech champion in her previous roles made her the perfect candidate for Appara.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicole founded a free LinkedIn community for law clerks, paralegals and legal assistants as a way for legal professionals to connect and learn. The group now has over 1500 members and is growing every day.
“I’m really excited to be part of this innovative and fast growing company,” Nicole says. “The voice of the client has always been a driving force in my success and this aligns perfectly with the customer-first culture at Appara.”
“Having Nicole join our team is a bit of a coup in my mind” notes Kurt McFee, Appara COO. “She is the perfect fit for what we are trying to accomplish. Her knowledge of both the legal tech industry and the work our clients do is industry leading. With her at the helm of our corporate team, our product suite will only get better and provide more value to our customers.”
-------------------------
About Appara
Appara: One platform for everything a law firm does.
As practicing lawyers, our founders saw firsthand how a lack of advanced technology was hindering our growth. We were frustrated with the state of legal technology, and we were tired of repeating work in multiple places.
What our firm needed was a records management tool with a built-in AI that could auto-generate documents and help us streamline our processes. But the solution we wanted didn’t exist. So we built it, and we called it Appara.
Appara is a document automation, workflow automation, and records management platform for lawyers, paralegals, and support staff. Appara’s product suite enables legal professionals in the corporate legal, wills and estates, real estate, and tax planning sectors to save time, reduce errors, cut costs, and increase productivity.
For more information or to start your free trial, visit appara.ai today.
Kurt McFee
Paige Solutions Ltd.
sales@appara.ai