Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,375 in the last 365 days.

Apply to Join the Data Visualization Network of the Education Innovation Network!

The Education Innovation Network (EIN) on Data Visualization and Use is launching its third cohort in March! We’re looking for a group of dedicated, data-driven ESU and school/district staff to join a Network of other ESU and district staff and learn and develop your data skill sets together! As a new member, you will participate in 6 free data learning sessions on topics ranging from data analysis to data tools to data storytelling. For more information:

Apply here by February 3, 2023!

You just read:

Apply to Join the Data Visualization Network of the Education Innovation Network!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.