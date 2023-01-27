Jey Frye Joins Team at Wafflemat: A Proven Leader in Customer Service and Sales Support
Jey Frye, a seasoned professional in construction, joins the Wafflemat team to bring his expertise in customer service and support to the commercial industry.
— Ryland Reed, Operating Partner
With over 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Jey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Wafflemat building foundation team.
Jey has a successful track record in sales, consistently meeting and exceeding his targets. His ability to build relationships with clients and drive results makes him a valuable asset to the organization.
Through his experience, Jey has kept a “customers for life” attitude. He believes that the key to success is strengthening existing relationships by rendering unparalleled customer service and assistance. He is excited to be part of a team that focuses on providing this much-needed commitment to the commercial and residential construction industry.
Jey has had a long and successful career in the field of construction. He’s held various positions in the industry, including working in general contracting, hurricane restoration, and commercial and multifamily construction concrete companies.
In his new role, Jey will be responsible for leading and developing Wafflemat sales efforts, as well as driving revenue growth through the acquisition of new business.
He will be working closely with Wafflemat clients to understand their specific needs and provide the best possible foundation solutions for single family, multifamily, and commercial construction projects.
“We are confident that Jey's skills and experience will make a significant impact on our company's success. We are excited to have him join our team and look forward to the contributions he will make in this new role.” says Ryland Reed, Operating Partner at Wafflemat.
Please join us in welcoming Jey Frye to the Wafflemat team.
Robert Bettis
Wafflemat
robert@wafflemat.com