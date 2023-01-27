Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,522 in the last 365 days.

Jey Frye Joins Team at Wafflemat: A Proven Leader in Customer Service and Sales Support

Waffle Boxes on Grade awaiting concrete to be poured for NorthStar Luxury Homes, in Fairview, TX.

Waffle Boxes on Grade awaiting concrete to be poured for NorthStar Luxury Homes

Jey Frye, a seasoned professional in construction, joins the Wafflemat team to bring his expertise in customer service and support to the commercial industry.

We are confident that Jey's skills and experience will make a significant impact on our company's success. We are excited to have him and look forward to the contributions he'll make in this new role.”
— Ryland Reed, Operating Partner
GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafflemat is excited to announce the addition of Jey Frye to our sales team as our new National Sales Director.

With over 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Jey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Wafflemat building foundation team.

Jey has a successful track record in sales, consistently meeting and exceeding his targets. His ability to build relationships with clients and drive results makes him a valuable asset to the organization.

Through his experience, Jey has kept a “customers for life” attitude. He believes that the key to success is strengthening existing relationships by rendering unparalleled customer service and assistance. He is excited to be part of a team that focuses on providing this much-needed commitment to the commercial and residential construction industry.

Jey has had a long and successful career in the field of construction. He’s held various positions in the industry, including working in general contracting, hurricane restoration, and commercial and multifamily construction concrete companies.

In his new role, Jey will be responsible for leading and developing Wafflemat sales efforts, as well as driving revenue growth through the acquisition of new business.

He will be working closely with Wafflemat clients to understand their specific needs and provide the best possible foundation solutions for single family, multifamily, and commercial construction projects.

“We are confident that Jey's skills and experience will make a significant impact on our company's success. We are excited to have him join our team and look forward to the contributions he will make in this new role.” says Ryland Reed, Operating Partner at Wafflemat.

Please join us in welcoming Jey Frye to the Wafflemat team.

Robert Bettis
Wafflemat
robert@wafflemat.com

You just read:

Jey Frye Joins Team at Wafflemat: A Proven Leader in Customer Service and Sales Support

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.