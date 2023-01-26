Dual Draft Integrated Airflow Launches Infinity Tray Solution
Dual Draft announces the launch of the Infinity Tray - leveraging proprietary technology to improve yield, quality, consistency, and plant health.
Infinity Tray addresses unique needs of single-tier growers. By thinking differently about air and water challenges, it's possible to be more sustainable and grow more with the same or fewer inputs”KELSEYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual Draft Integrated Airflow, the leading provider of integrated microclimate and drainage solutions to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, today launched the Infinity Tray system. Allowing greenhouse and indoor single-tier cultivators to access the benefits of under-canopy airflow, improved environmental control, and superior drainage without sacrificing growing space. The Infinity Tray system leverages Dual Draft’s patented technologies, to improve yield, quality, consistency, and plant health, without increasing operational expense.
— Greg Panella, CEO of Dual Draft
Indoor and greenhouse cultivators are faced with microclimates and drainage issues that result in decreased yield and quality problems with their finished products. With increasing pressure on the bottom line growers of all crop types seek to improve production efficiency with existing infrastructure. After the launch of Dual Draft Integrated Airflow solutions in the Vertical Farming market there has been demand from single-tier cultivators, of all crop types, for a solution that fits seamlessly into their existing “rolling-bench” infrastructure. These growers recognize the benefit of under-canopy airflow to their crop production goals. The Infinity Tray system is the only solution on the market that provides under-canopy and under-bench airflow integrated into a fully draining plant tray. Delivering airflow throughout the plant canopy allows the plants to consume nutrients and Co2 at a more efficient rate, resulting in larger plants and heavier yields.
“The Infinity Tray solution addresses the unique design needs of single-tier growers in cannabis and non-cannabis CEA,” said Greg Panella CEO of Dual Draft. “By thinking a little differently about the challenges of air and water, it is possible to become more sustainable and grow more, high-quality plants, with the same or fewer inputs.”
Dual Draft has created a novel overlapping tile design and continuous gutter system, which allows varying-length tray sections to interlock without adhesive creating one continuous growing surface and drainage system. This greatly simplifies installation and plumbing while providing enhanced drainage, critical in protecting plants from mold, microbial, and root-born diseases. The Infinity Tray system is compatible with Dual Draft Zero-Clearance and Hurricane Airbox technologies and is available in both 4' and 5' widths.
“I am excited to offer a brand new solution to a new portion of the market, where under-canopy airflow, precision drainage, and environmental control can have a major impact,” added Mark Doherty, COO of Dual Draft. “The new design also uses less material reducing the cost of production and creating savings which we are passing on to our customers.”
About Dual Draft Integrated Airflow
The Dual Draft Integrated Airflow product line promotes healthier plant environments in controlled environment agriculture settings through proprietary design and technology. Dual Draft is the only integrated solution on the market addressing microclimate and drainage issues in vertical farming and single-tier farming applications. Dual Draft was developed by Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS), a product development company specializing in system improvement for the vertical farming industry. IHS leverages its experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, and mechanical, electrical, and software engineering to design better systems and solutions for the Controlled Environment Agriculture space.
Kathleen Van Gorden
Doer/Maker
+1 401-480-1840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram