Strasis Systems Announces Limelight XE Version 2.6 Integrated Security, Tracking and Command and Control Software Suite

Example navigation chart with tracking overly

Example navigation chart with tracking overly

Example System Access Alarms and IP Location

Example System Access Alarms and IP Location

Example overlay of GeoCoding data (addresses)

Example overlay of GeoCoding data (addresses)

Latest version adds enhanced mapping functionality, several new features and security improvements

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strasis Systems, LLC has just released version 2.6 of their integrated security management, object tracking, automation and command and control software suite - Limelight XE. The latest release adds improved mapping capabilities that include additional support for NOAA Electronic Navigational Charts, faster mapping functionality, IP Address to location database integration, GeoJSON and Address Overlay support plus numerous other enhancements.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides electronic marine charts that encompass the US territory's coastline, great lakes and inland water ways and are updated weekly. These products are provided free of charge on-line and can be integrated easily with Limelight XE version 2.6. In addition to simply displaying the charts in their entirety, additional layer information can be requested in the URL of the charts and displayed in the console.

When dispatching vehicles or trying to locate addresses close to a geographic location, Limelight XE now provides full support for Open Address to import address GeoJSON data directly. This allows users to import only the U.S. counties required to support the covered area. Zoom levels for addresses can be adjusted in the client application to provide all or limited info based on map zoom level to help remove clutter and information overload.

Additionally, a new built-in firewall is included that provides automatic IP location detection for all accesses including console access, HTTP, CoAP, and REST. Failed attempts will be logged in the object database for plotting on the console for operators to better analyze attack models and approximate user locations. The new firewall also provides importing of Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) formatted lists of either white or black listed addresses to simplify creating security profiles.

Lauren Berlin
Marketing and Sales
+1 844-370-1751
info@strasis.com

You just read:

Strasis Systems Announces Limelight XE Version 2.6 Integrated Security, Tracking and Command and Control Software Suite

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lauren Berlin
Marketing and Sales
+1 844-370-1751 info@strasis.com
Company/Organization
Strasis Systems, LLC
PO Box 952737
Lake Mary, Florida, 32746
United States
+1 844-370-1751
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Primary news channel for Strasis Systems, LLC

More From This Author
Strasis Systems Announces Limelight XE Version 2.6 Integrated Security, Tracking and Command and Control Software Suite
Strasis Systems Announces Limelight XE Version 2.3 Integrated Security, Command and Control Software Suite
Strasis System's Limelight XE™ Control Center Software Now Fully Supports P.I. Engineering X-keys® Programmable Keypads
View All Stories From This Author