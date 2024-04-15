Strasis Systems Announces Limelight XE Version 2.6 Integrated Security, Tracking and Command and Control Software Suite
Latest version adds enhanced mapping functionality, several new features and security improvementsLAKE MARY, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strasis Systems, LLC has just released version 2.6 of their integrated security management, object tracking, automation and command and control software suite - Limelight XE. The latest release adds improved mapping capabilities that include additional support for NOAA Electronic Navigational Charts, faster mapping functionality, IP Address to location database integration, GeoJSON and Address Overlay support plus numerous other enhancements.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides electronic marine charts that encompass the US territory's coastline, great lakes and inland water ways and are updated weekly. These products are provided free of charge on-line and can be integrated easily with Limelight XE version 2.6. In addition to simply displaying the charts in their entirety, additional layer information can be requested in the URL of the charts and displayed in the console.
When dispatching vehicles or trying to locate addresses close to a geographic location, Limelight XE now provides full support for Open Address to import address GeoJSON data directly. This allows users to import only the U.S. counties required to support the covered area. Zoom levels for addresses can be adjusted in the client application to provide all or limited info based on map zoom level to help remove clutter and information overload.
Additionally, a new built-in firewall is included that provides automatic IP location detection for all accesses including console access, HTTP, CoAP, and REST. Failed attempts will be logged in the object database for plotting on the console for operators to better analyze attack models and approximate user locations. The new firewall also provides importing of Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) formatted lists of either white or black listed addresses to simplify creating security profiles.
