Strasis System's Limelight XE™ Control Center Software Now Fully Supports P.I. Engineering X-keys® Programmable Keypads
All Limelight XE™ clients along with a new driver fully support X-keys® keypads and keyboards for enhanced user interface and operator stations.
The integration of our products into the Limelight XE control center software provides a versatile solution for users to design their control center targeted at their specific needs.”LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limelight XE™ is a client - server software suite designed for control centers and display walls. The suite includes an operator client console as well as display wall and custom UI clients. Version 2.2.9 and above now fully support the P.I. Engineering X-keys® family of computer input programmable keypads and keyboards. With this addition, operators can add an additional hardware keyboard complete with programmable backlighting for low-light conditions found in control rooms. In addition, a new driver has been added to the suite that allows a Limelight XE™ server to directly interface with an X-keys® keyboard such as the XKE-40 rackmount version. The driver further adds individual key backlighting control to add visual state feed-back capability to configurations without monitors or displays.
— Michael Hetherington, President of P.I. Engineering, Inc.
For the operator's console, all alarm management functions such as Acknowledge, Shelve, Suppress, Silence and more can be assigned to various keys on any X-keys® keypad or keyboard. There are over 40+ functions that can be assigned to any key which allows operators to configure the console to their needs. In addition, multiple X-keys® keyboards can co-exist on a single computer and be used simultaneously with any of the Limelight XE™ clients or server driver.
The Limelight Interface Architect and Display Clients have also been modified to support X-keys® keyboards allowing access to any control that supports state information (e.g. clicking on or off, selecting, etc.). This feature can be used to create dual mode controls where an operator can either click, touch or press and X-keys® keyboard to initiate a function. Adding support is as simple as providing the unit ID and key number from the setup dialog in the properties of the control. Strasis Systems has also released a tutorial for integrating X-keys® keyboards with display walls or user consoles.
P.I. Engineering has been designing, manufacturing and selling computer input hardware providing a robust and reliable man-to-machine connection since 1993. With hundreds of thousands of devices in studios, laboratories, offices and homes worldwide, they have established a reputation as a global leader in input solutions. The large selection of well tested, input control devices is perfectly suited to creating a command-and-control center of any size.
