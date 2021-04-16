Strasis System's Limelight XE™ Control Center Software Now Fully Supports P.I. Engineering X-keys® Programmable Keypads

P.I. Engineering X-keys® keypads and keyboards are now natively supported in Limelight XE™ Easily setup X-keys® keypads and keyboards with the new client setup dialog

All Limelight XE™ clients along with a new driver fully support X-keys® keypads and keyboards for enhanced user interface and operator stations.

The integration of our products into the Limelight XE control center software provides a versatile solution for users to design their control center targeted at their specific needs.” — Michael Hetherington, President of P.I. Engineering, Inc.