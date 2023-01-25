Submit Release
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Announces Metallurgical Lab Improvements

State-of-the-art metallurgical lab is part of a large-scale expansion for improved analytical testing

This lab expansion will allow us to deliver value-added services and comprehensive advice to our clients’ and their evolving needs, providing the best possible results”
— Warren Halbig
BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), recently announced a $400,000 investment in capital equipment improvements of its 1,000 square foot metallurgy lab located at its Bohemia, N.Y. facility. Along with streamlined processes and competitive pricing adjustments, this move expands the testing lab which has experienced tremendous growth in recent years.

DTB acquired top of the line testing equipment and cutting-edge instrumentation including:
• JEOL IT200LA Scanning Electron Microscope with Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy
• SPECTROMAXx Optical Emission Spectrometer
• Struers Duramin-40 MI Microindentation Hardness Tester
• Struers Duramin-150 Hardness Tester
• Struers LaboForce-100/LaboPol-30 Automatic Polisher
• Nikon Eclipse MA200 Metallurgical Microscope

Additionally, DTB has sharpened its pencil to offer competitive pricing for routine analyses such as hardness testing, solder, braze, and weld evaluation, coating/plating thickness and composition, grain flow, corrosion evaluation, and chemical analysis. Streamlined processes and rapid quoting and reporting has resulted in lead time reductions and faster turn-around times.
“Metallurgical inspections play an important role in understanding how materials behave in certain environments and we rely on our team of technical leaders, subject matter experts, and support staff to serve the clients that have entrusted us with very significant challenges,” commented Warren Halbig, Vice President, Engineering & Test Division at DTB. “This lab expansion will allow us to deliver value-added services and comprehensive advice to our clients’ and their evolving needs, providing the best possible results,” he continued.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.

