East West Connection Launches “Make The Shift” Campaign
The campaign brings East West Connection to the forefront of enhancing the production experience for live corporate events and meetings
Our approach is part of “The Shift,” where we immerse ourselves in the client’s culture. We think beyond logistical management by offering clients....”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East West Connection (EWC) launching today, on February 1st, 2023 an exciting new initiative "Make the Shift," that takes corporate events to a whole new level. This bold campaign from Pittstown, New Jersey-based EWC promises to revolutionize how strategic meetings and sales incentives are seen in this industry.
In response to the new era for the corporate events industry, EWC has launched THE SHIFT, a revolutionary campaign that is set to redefine the corporate events industry. This cutting-edge initiative will allow clients and EWC itself to reap the benefits of strategic partnerships through innovation, an increased presence both internationally and domestically as well as streamlined business practices for greater efficiency. Technology expertise combined with creative services ensures each event or meeting produces unforgettable experiences for guests alike. EWC will focus on enhancing strategic partnerships for innovation, increasing a global and domestic presence streamlining business practices for operational efficiencies, and enhancing creative services and technology expertise.
"Our approach is part of “The Shift,” where we immerse ourselves in the client’s culture. We think beyond logistical management by offering clients marketing and creative services, production, writing, scientific expertise, culinary services, sustainability recommendations, technology innovations, and much more—all with a focus on your budget and ROI," said Ralph Weaver, Founding President and CEO of East West Connection.
EWC is looking forward to announcing new innovative partnerships in the coming weeks.
For more information on East West Connection, visit: https://eastwestconnection.com/
ABOUT EAST WEST CONNECTION
East West Connection (EWC) is a full-service strategic meeting, events, and sales incentive company headquartered in Pittstown, New Jersey, where they are innovation and service leaders in the industry. EWC is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, as well as a recent Comcast RISE Recipient.
email us here
