Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,835 in the last 365 days.

East West Connection Launches “Make The Shift” Campaign

EWC's The Shift Campaign

The campaign brings East West Connection to the forefront of enhancing the production experience for live corporate events and meetings

Our approach is part of “The Shift,” where we immerse ourselves in the client’s culture. We think beyond logistical management by offering clients....”
— Ralph Weaver, Founding President and CEO of East West Connection
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East West Connection (EWC) launching today, on February 1st, 2023 an exciting new initiative "Make the Shift," that takes corporate events to a whole new level. This bold campaign from Pittstown, New Jersey-based EWC promises to revolutionize how strategic meetings and sales incentives are seen in this industry.

In response to the new era for the corporate events industry, EWC has launched THE SHIFT, a revolutionary campaign that is set to redefine the corporate events industry. This cutting-edge initiative will allow clients and EWC itself to reap the benefits of strategic partnerships through innovation, an increased presence both internationally and domestically as well as streamlined business practices for greater efficiency. Technology expertise combined with creative services ensures each event or meeting produces unforgettable experiences for guests alike. EWC will focus on enhancing strategic partnerships for innovation, increasing a global and domestic presence streamlining business practices for operational efficiencies, and enhancing creative services and technology expertise.

"Our approach is part of “The Shift,” where we immerse ourselves in the client’s culture. We think beyond logistical management by offering clients marketing and creative services, production, writing, scientific expertise, culinary services, sustainability recommendations, technology innovations, and much more—all with a focus on your budget and ROI," said Ralph Weaver, Founding President and CEO of East West Connection.

EWC is looking forward to announcing new innovative partnerships in the coming weeks.

For more information on East West Connection, visit: https://eastwestconnection.com/

ABOUT EAST WEST CONNECTION
East West Connection (EWC) is a full-service strategic meeting, events, and sales incentive company headquartered in Pittstown, New Jersey, where they are innovation and service leaders in the industry. EWC is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, as well as a recent Comcast RISE Recipient.

Adrienne Bright
East West Connection
+1 703-853-0287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

EWC's The Shift

You just read:

East West Connection Launches “Make The Shift” Campaign

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.