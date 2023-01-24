Submit Release
State awards $30 million in ARPA funding to help companies find and train workers

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today the award of $30 million through the ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is focused on helping companies address workforce shortages by recruiting and training thousands of Missourians.

“As we continue to invest in our workforce, we’re excited to announce the recipients of the Workforce Training Grant Program,” said Governor Mike Parson. “From day one, our administration has made it a top priority to ensure employers have the workers they need to expand and grow. A stronger workforce means a stronger tomorrow, and this program will go a long way in ensuring Missouri workers can meet the demands of the future.”

The ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program was launched in August 2022. The program awarded competitive grants to wide range of applicants and will train workers for a variety of industries including child care, health care, broadband deployment, manufacturing and more. The grant is also aimed at helping those who need it most, encouraging recipients to train at risk and low income populations.

“This program is going to help employers in critical industries find the workers they need to propel our economy forward,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “At the same time, it will equip real people with job skills that improve their lives, provide for their families, and benefit their communities.”

“Our team has worked hard to make the Workforce Training Grant Program as efficient as possible in helping Missouri’s workforce recover from the impact of the pandemic,” said Kristie Davis, Director of Missouri One Start. “This program is advancing our goal of helping workers develop their skillsets while ensuring companies can recruit the talent they need. We’re proud to make these historic investments that will have a lasting impact on our state’s workforce, economic growth, and overall wellbeing.”

Details on recipients of the Workforce Training Grant Program are available here.

To learn more about DED’s ARPA-funded grant programs, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

