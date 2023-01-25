New App for Retail Execution Delivers Easy Implementation

VisitBasis has launched the new version of its popular retail execution app geared at businesses of all sizes

This newest release provides all the tools necessary to successfully plan, track, and monitor in-store activities with a streamlined implementation and setup that can take less than one hour” — Sergey Gorbunov

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current age where technology permeates every aspect of business, many small and even medium-sized companies find it difficult and/or costly to implement solutions that would otherwise potentially bring significant improvements to their operations.

One of the sectors in which outdated methods are still widely seen is retail execution, where in-store activities are still being reported on through text messaging, emails, or even pen-and-paper as some CPG manufacturers, distributors, brokers, and retail marketing agencies have a hard time adopting new technologies.

VisitBasis, providing merchandising software since 2013, has just released a new version of its app for retail execution. "This newest release provides all the tools necessary to successfully plan, track, and monitor in-store activities with a streamlined implementation and setup that can take less than one hour", says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis.

Besides the simplified implementation process, the VisitBasis mobile app offers an easy-to-use interface that allows merchandisers and store staff to report on varied tasks such as sets and resets, on-shelf availability, competitor price tracking, planogram compliance, and promotions, among others.

"With this new app for retail execution we expect to open the door of mobile and cloud technologies to businesses of all sizes", summarizes Sergey, emphasizing that - in addition to a paid, premium subscription that includes a 30-day free trial for those who want to run a pilot program before full adoption - VisitBasis also offers a free version of its app for retail execution for businesses with up to 10 users.

For more information and to sign up visit https://www.visitbasis.com.

About VisitBasis

Since 2013 VisitBasis has been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.

