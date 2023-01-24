MDC introduces new conservation agent serving Cass County

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Landon Leonard will serve as the new conservation agent based in Cass County for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Leonard is already on the job as part of the conservation team that serves the Kansas City region. He will work in a territory that is both urban and rural in cooperation with other MDC agents and field staff.

Leonard recently graduated from the MDC Conservation Agent Training Academy where he received 28 weeks of intensive training. The training equips him for a variety of law enforcement and conservation outreach activities. His duties will include protecting fish and wildlife resources, responding to reports of wildlife violations, general patrol, and conservation outreach and education programs.

Cass County and the Kansas City Region have a great diversity of outdoor recreation to offer, Leonard said, and he is pleased to be a part of these communities. Prior to becoming a conservation agent, Leonard served with MDC in a volunteer capacity. He has lived in Cedar, Polk, and Stoddard counties in Missouri.

Leonard can be reached by phone at 816-809-6259 or by email at landon.leonard@mdc.mo.gov. Citizens can also anonymously report crimes against fish, wildlife, and other natural resources by contacting the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111.