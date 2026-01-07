MDC needs public help in finding who poached elk at Peck Ranch

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking the public for help in finding who illegally shot and left an adult bull elk as waste at Peck Ranch Conservation Area in southern Missouri the night of Nov. 25, 2025.

Visitors driving through the area on Wednesday, Nov. 26, first reported the animal’s location to MDC. Conservation agents immediately responded and began investigating the scene for evidence. Agents noted the animal was lying in an open field about 40 yards off of Trail 1 and had a bullet hole in its left shoulder. Tire tracks were also visible entering the field toward the elk, then circling back to the gravel trail and aggressively spinning away from the scene.

“The bullet shattered the elk’s left front shoulder and two ribs as it penetrated the ribcage and then ruptured the lower third of the elk’s heart,” said Conservation Agent Brad Hadley, who performed the necropsy.

A Dec. 1 social-media post on the incident by MDC generated photographs of the elk from two sources. The first individual had photographed the elk peacefully grazing in the field at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25. The second had photographed the elk dead in the field at 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Conservation agents note that this was not a case of someone hunting legally and somehow mistaking the elk for a deer.

“This was an intentional, brazen, and totally irresponsible act committed by someone with no respect for our wildlife or other people,” said Agent Hadley. “We are committed to thoroughly investigating wildlife crimes so that those responsible can be held accountable. The wildlife and people we serve deserve nothing less.”

Public support of conservation is critical to conservation success added MDC Protection Chief Travis McLain. “Our conservation agents work hard to build public trust by thoroughly investigating incidents reported by the public. Information from the public is evidence of that public trust and is often key in solving wildlife crimes.”

Missouri’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the poacher(s) who shot the elk. Call the OGT hotline at (800) 392-1111 with any information related to this investigation. Callers may remain anonymous.

“Poaching is stealing valued wildlife resources from all Missourians, and must be stopped,” said OGT Board Chair Jim Kent. “We are offering this reward with the intent of finding those responsible and holding them accountable.”