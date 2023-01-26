Submit Release
Shop LC Announces Moissanite Sale on Unique and Affordable Jewelry with the Latest Trends

Moissanite Ring

Moissanite kite ring.

Fashionable moissanite cuts, colors and affordable prices lead the way during 24-hour sales event

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is excited to announce a sale on moissanite jewelry, as the gemstone continues to trend in popularity among self-purchasers and couples looking for affordable and unique engagement and bridal options.

Moissanite, which is easier to work with and less expensive than diamond, is being cut into a variety of fashionable and fanciful designs, including ovals, pears, and unusual round cuts like the 120-facet and Old European. Additionally, colored moissanite in shades such as pink, yellow, orange, blue, and red are becoming increasingly popular.

Moissanite is often chosen for its appearance and price, but it's important to note that it does have a unique sparkle, with 2.4 times the fire of a diamond. Moissanite displays more fire due to its higher refractive index.

The sale includes a variety of trending moissanite cuts, such as the Emperor Cut, Trapezoid Cut, Crushed Ice Cut, Old European Cut, Radiant Cut, 120 Facet, and Asscher Cut.

The sale features discounts of up to 80% off normal Shop LC prices. This sale on moissanite jewelry is available for a limited time only. Viewers are encouraged to tune in starting January 28, Midnight Central Time as the 24 sale kicks off.

About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+1 512-903-3021
