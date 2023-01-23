Doors Catalog Acquired In Landmark Deal
On Monday it was announced that Robby Krieger and the Estate of Ray Manzarek have sold their interest in the Doors catalog to Primary Wave Music. This deal includes the Doors' recordings, merchandise rights, trademarks, income and most importantly, their music publishing catalog. However, it does not include Jim Morrison's entities or John Densmore's interests.
Primary Wave Music have described it as a 'monumental acquisition', with the deal including many hits from the band such as 'Break on Through (to the Other Side)', 'Light My Fire' and 'Riders on the Storm'.
'This will enable me to help the many charities I've been involved with, and some new ones too. Our longtime Doors manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I'm comfortable and happy with the future of The Doors.' - Robby Krieger said of the deal...
'Jim's words were something special and I think our music matched those words. I don't know any other three guys could have done that.' - Robby Krieger