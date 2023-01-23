Doors Catalog Acquired In Landmark Deal

Submit Release
On Monday it was announced that Robby Krieger and the Estate of Ray Manzarek have sold their interest in the Doors catalog to Primary Wave Music. This deal includes the Doors' recordings, merchandise rights, trademarks, income and most importantly, their music publishing catalog. However, it does not include Jim Morrison's entities or John Densmore's interests.

 

Primary Wave Music have described it as a 'monumental acquisition', with the deal including many hits from the band such as 'Break on Through (to the Other Side)', 'Light My Fire' and 'Riders on the Storm'.

 

'This will enable me to help the many charities I've been involved with, and some new ones too. Our longtime Doors manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I'm comfortable and happy with the future of The Doors.' - Robby Krieger said of the deal...

 

We recently had privilege of working with Robby Krieger in celebrating the legacy of the late Jim Morrison in the official anthology, A Guide to the Labyrinth. With full access to the Morrison vaults, this large-format three-book, multimedia boxed set presents more than 600 pages of poetry, lyrics and essays and is illustrated with over a hundred rare photographs, drawings, and items of memorabilia. A Guide to the Labyrinth is hand-signed by Doors bandmates Robby Krieger and John Densmore, and his siblings, Anne Morrison and Andy Morrison.

 

'Jim's words were something special and I think our music matched those words. I don't know any other three guys could have done that.' - Robby Krieger

 

