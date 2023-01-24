Free Webinar on Expanded Agricultural Sales Tax Exemption Jan. 31

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on January 31 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss the recently expanded agricultural sales tax exemption in Tennessee.

Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing material, warranties, and most other items of tangible personal property used primarily in agricultural operations exempt from sales and use tax.

Register for the January 31 webinar here.

The January 31 webinar is part of a webinar series the department offers each month. More information is available on our website here.

