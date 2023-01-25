ATI Trade School With No College Needed Expands To Help Businesses Train Employees
Learn a trade skill at Accelerated Training Institute.
Accelerated Training Institute meets demand for mechanical and construction trades, www.atitradeschools.com
By learning skills in plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, and other trades, anyone can quickly increase their income, have a fulfilling and flexible career and avoid college debt.”GARDEN CITY, IDAHO, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerated Training Institute (ATI), https://www.atitradeschools.com, which provides online training for the mechanical and construction trades with no college needed, is expanding to help meet the growing need for workers throughout the country. Trade work is one of the fastest growing occupations per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm.
“By learning skills in plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, professional gunsmithing, and other trades, anyone can quickly increase their income, have a fulfilling and flexible career and avoid college debt,” states Gene Kelly, Accelerated Training Institute CEO and author of 'The College Myth.'” “With the growing demand from business owners who want to use ATI’s online courses to train employees and recruit and retain top talent, so we are expanding our team accordingly to fulfill this need.”
For example, Dr. Elizabeth Bieter is the new ATI Director of Admissions. In addition to many other accolades, she has a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy, Master of Applied Management, Master’s in Psychology, and a PhD in Organization Development. “I was attracted to ATI Trade Schools because it is an exciting, growing company that helps people easily get the training they need to have a fantastic career without college,” states Bieter. “As the person in charge of their admissions process, I enjoy meeting new students, managing promotions and financials and ensuring things run smoothly across the organization.”
All of the ATI team members have extensive qualifications and real-world experience in their relevant disciplines and include:
• Dr. Kenneth Finley – Director Of Education
• Dr. Elizabeth Bieter – Director Of Admissions
• Jeff Quick – Director Of Student Accounts
• Amber Day – Registrar
• Robert (Bob) Dunlap – Instructor
• Mark Elola – Instructor
• Jack Landis – Instructor
• William (Bill) Woolman – Instructor
• Robert Rizzetto – Instructor
• John Bush – Instructor
• T. R. Graham – Instructor
• Darrell Holland – Instructor
• Gene Shuey – Instructor
• Gene Burch – Instructor
• Ken Brooks – Instructor
With ATI, business owners can:
• Obtain and retain the best candidates by offering a career with trade school training;
• Reduce costs and mistakes with efficient, correct and consistent training;
• Avoid sending employees away for traditional trade school;
• Slash training time and provide one, convenient location for learning; and
• Provide a better work environment your employees will love!
At ATI, no college is needed, and students receive training from expert craftspeople who have over 30 years of extensive in-the-trenches experience. ATI exceeds “learning standards” set by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the Nation’s largest and most respected trade association.
To learn more, visit https://www.atitradeschools.com today.
About Accelerated Training Institute
Since 2007, Accelerated Training Institute (ATI) has radically changed the way trade education is delivered and experienced, providing a proprietary, study-at-home system. Highly qualified trade instructors with decades of real-world experience teach online courses in plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, professional gunsmithing, and other, in-demand trade skills. At their own pace, students can quickly and cost-effectively acquire the trade skills necessary to fill current, in-demand, high-paying positions nationwide. Contact us at https://atitradeschools.com or call
1-844-811-3907.
