RelaxifyApp Expands its Exercise Portfolio with new Negative Thoughts Exercises
Relaxify Ltd. is excited to announce the expansion of its exercise portfolio with the newest addition of negative thoughts exercises.SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relaxify Ltd., the company behind the science-based Mental Health App RelaxifyApp, is excited to announce the expansion of its exercise portfolio with the newest addition of negative thoughts exercises. Depression, panic disorder, anxiety, and PTSD all include automatic negative thoughts at their core, with the goal of these exercises to lead individuals to a more positive and balanced mindset.
"We believe that these exercises will be a valuable addition to our already comprehensive mental health program." says Tome Nedinkovski, Head of Psychology & Co-founder at Relaxify. “We are so thrilled to be able to provide them to our users. In the future, we aim to continue increasing the variety and number of exercises we offer, with the goal of empowering people to take control of their well-being.”
“With the ever-growing number of people living with mental health issues, we believe it's our responsibility to continue building on what we have and address every issue at its core, with effective and science-based solutions.” Aleksandar Stankov, CEO and Co-Founder at Relaxify added.
About RelaxifyApp: RelaxifyApp is a comprehensive and science-based application made by psychologists with the purpose to enhance your cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being. Relaxify yourself with applied gamified mental health technologies to inspire and drive change in these areas and improve your overall quality of life. Let our exercises assist you in achieving a state of reduced stress and anxiety so you can avoid burning out.
