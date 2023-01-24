Earth Care Announces its nationwide expansion

Earth Care brings high-quality, reliable, and affordable home services and job training across the USA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Care, a leading provider of plumbing, electrical, handyman, cleaning, drywall, and mobile mechanic services, is proud to announce that it will soon expand its services nationwide. Currently, the company operates in 31 cities across the USA and is committed to providing high-quality, reliable, and affordable services to customers in all 50 states.

One of the key selling points of Earth Care is its flat rate pricing with no hidden fees or additional charges for same-day, weekend, holiday, or emergency service. The company guarantees that the price you see is the price you always pay! Additionally, customers can earn rewards with every purchase that follows them for life and can be used for discounts on future services.

Earth Care also offers an industry-leading 5-year labor guarantee, free of charge, free material pickup, and free primary clean-up. Services can be ordered 24/7 by call, text, Facebook, or from the company's website, with someone dispatched within the next 2 hours. People can make payments easily with Cashapp, Credit/Debit Card, Wise, and Zelle.

Earth Care's staff are background checked, insured up to 1 million, certified, professional, experienced, and drug-tested, and equipped with the proper tools to handle customer requests. There are no service, trip, or hidden fees, and the company offers a satisfaction guarantee or will redo the job at no cost or give you a gift card for the value of your service. Special discounts are also available for military, veterans, police, firefighters, EMS, teachers, single mothers, and ladies' nights.

“I am excited to be part of an ever-growing team dedicated to revolutionizing the home services industry," says Jessica Zheng, Brand Ambassador from Earth Care. "I think we are impacting a field that has long been neglected. When most people think of a handyman, they think of your little mom-and-pop guy, but what we have is so much more, From background checks, drug testing, and skill-verified personnel to an industry-leading five-year warranty and rewards points that follow you for life, there is just so much to be excited about here.”

The company also runs a handyman school to teach the basics needed to take on entry-level handyman, plumbing, electrical, and drywall work. Unlike other courses or schools, Earth Care offers a unique program that guarantees all its graduates a job placement in the Earth Care Provider network. This program allows students to make back their investment in as little as one week! A real contracting company provides the training, and students can work hands-on alongside real contractors. Additionally, the program costs $49 per course, making it an affordable, enriching experience with a money-back guarantee for guaranteed job placement as long as the student is willing to work.

Earth Care's reputation for quality and reliability is growing, with a 4.8 rating on Angie's list, 4.5 on the BBB, 5.0 on Merchant Circle, and 5.0 with Thumbtack over 25 years in business. The company accepts card payments, cash apps, Zelle, Wise, and more, and customers can save 20% off their quote by using code ALTPAY at checkout.

Earth Care offers 24/7 365 services with no extra charge for weekends or holidays and free consultation over Zoom/Skype/Facetime, or Google Meet. Same Day/Next Day/Weekend Service is available at no additional charge, and the company offers free material pickup service where the pros can pick up your prepaid materials at the store free of charge if you desire. All services include free cleanup, and the company offers referral bonuses, getting paid when you bring them a job.

As Earth Care continues to expand nationwide, the company is committed to providing the same high-quality services and job training to customers across the country. To learn more or to book a service, visit: https://www.rentatech.org/book-online

About Earth Care:

Earth Care is a nationwide provider of plumbing, electrical, handyman, cleaning, drywall, and mobile mechanic services. With a commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and affordable services, Earth Care also offers a unique job training program with guaranteed job placement in the Earth Care provider network.