Moovy, a drive2earn app, is set to help its users earn using their cars

DUBAI, UAE, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moovy is a Web 3.0 application made for drivers who can earn money from their comfort. The earning model is based around an everyday activity for most people–moving by car. It's an application with play2earn mechanics. The business was started in July 2022 with in-depth research and analysis. In a very short period, Moovy has already managed to grab the attention of the targeted audience.

Bogatiy Borya, the founder and CEO of BBSoft, says, "Move2earn app was a dream project that I’ve been thinking about for a while.” He further added that “The age the Web 3.0 belongs to doers where the old and conventional ways of earnings have become outdated. The current generation believes in smart work rather than hard work.”

The blockchain ecosystem developed by the Moovy Gem FZE is based on cutting-edge technology that is secure and safe for users. The drivers/users can rely on the app where their earnings are secure, and no one else has the right to jeopardize their privacy.

Moovy app is expected to be launched in the next month. The Moovy team plans to release some significant updates as well. The early registrations could result in added perks to the advantage of users. The Web 3.0 application is expected to improve itself with more features and benefits with time.

The official website of Moovy provides all the necessary information for the users related to the app to get started and keep themselves updated about the latest news.

