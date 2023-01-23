Del Rio Sector Agents Apprehend Convicted Sex Offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted sex offender, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, Jan. 18.

While conducting line watch operations, Eagle Pass North Station agents encountered five subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Eagle Pass processing center. Record checks revealed that Carlos Ortiz-De Leon, 40, a Guatemalan national, was convicted of sexual assault-second degree, in Dallas, in 2009. Ortiz-De Leon was sentenced to two years confinement and 10 years probation. He was most recently deported in 2020.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.