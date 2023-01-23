Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 23 will include the following:

Wednesday, January 25 at 11:15 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the My SC Education’s National School Choice Week Rally, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will deliver the 2023 State of the State address, State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador Press Conference hosted by the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 27 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend a ribbon cutting at bFIVE40, 412 Highway 90E, Little River, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 17, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 17, 2023, included:

Tuesday, January 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy call.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster gave the keynote address at Wofford College's "The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!" event, Wofford College's Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts- Jerome Johnson Richardson Theatre, 130 Memorial Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.

Wednesday, January 18

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the South Carolina House Republican Caucus Reception, City Art,1224 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 19

4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

7:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a South Carolina Bar Reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 20

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the University of South Carolina Investiture, Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the funeral for Arthur Ravenel, Jr., French Huguenot Church, 136 Church Street, Charleston, S.C.