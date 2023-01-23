State Bar board outlines budget challenges for 2023

From hiring freezes to standard information technology maintenance and the unknown timing and value of the San Francisco building sale, the board reviewed numerous budget options, drawing on its decreasing general fund reserve balance and structural deficit in the admissions fund.
