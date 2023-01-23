Calif. Judges Not Barred From Cases Over Prior Roles

California trial judges who issue a bench warrant for a failure to appear or approve a plea agreement are not automatically disqualified from subsequent hearings involving those matters, an ethics committee said in an opinion issued Friday.
