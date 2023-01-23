Motherly Announces *New* Motherly, a Free Digital Education Platform
There’s still so much more to do to ensure mothers have the support they need and providing our audience with free resources is critical to achieving our mission of empowering mothers to thrive.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherly announces *new* Motherly to make it easier than ever for every mother to get the resources she needs to thrive. This new product launch offers a FREE all-access pass to motherhood for all registered users including free on-demand parenting classes, article bookmarking, exclusive discounts and offers, and more personalized content than ever before.
Founded in 2015 by Jill Koziol and Liz Tenety, Motherly empowers its 40M monthly engaged audience of mothers with women-centered, expert-driven content and community. From articles to videos, to on-demand classes, books, and podcasts, Motherly meets modern mothers where they are in their parenting journey.
Motherly’s belief that when mothers thrive, families and communities thrive, drives its mission. And, this expanded product offering for registered users makes Motherly the most valuable digital resource for mothers, offering mothers free expert-driven resources for every stage of parenthood.
“There’s still so much more to do to ensure mothers have the support they need and providing our audience with free resources is critical to achieving our mission of empowering mothers to thrive. With half of the children in the US born on government support programs, the need is great. And I believe Motherly has a responsibility to serve all mothers understanding education is a critical social determinant of health. Every child deserves a mother that has access to Motherly’s resources” said Jill Koziol, Motherly CEO and Co-Founder.
The *new* Motherly is the only parenting platform offering a FREE all-access-pass to guide mothers from conception college:
✔️FREE video on-demand parenting classes
✔️FREE personalized stage-based newsletters
✔️FREE article bookmarking
✔️FREE exclusive offers and discounts
Users can sign up at https://www.mother.ly/register to start taking advantage of all the benefits Motherly has to offer.
ABOUT MOTHERLY
Motherly is a wellbeing brand empowering mothers to thrive. As a woman-centered, evidence based, and non-judgemental platform, Motherly supports its 30M+ monthly audience along their entire parenthood journey with expert information, an inspiring community, and online educational classes about parenting . For more information, visit www.mother.ly and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
