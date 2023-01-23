New Book "Navigating the Blues” Offers Hope for Overcoming Worry, Anxiety, and Depression
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the release of the new book, Navigating the Blues: Where to Turn When Worry, Anxiety, or Depression Steals Your Hope, by Katara Washington Patton — Available this month wherever books are sold.
There is hope and relief from worry, anxiety, and depression. In this 90-day devotional, award-winning author Katara Washington Patton openly shares her own journey with depression while offering hope through the practical instruction and godly wisdom that helped her and many others find deliverance from worry, anxiety, and the blues.
Each day contains an easy-to-read devotion that includes Scripture, as Patton warmly reminds you that even Jesus suffered and overcame depressing times by looking to God for strength and comfort. She also touches on some specific causes of depression and offers encouraging practices such as rest, movement, music, and medicine to combat the circumstances and feelings that steal your joy.
About the Author: A regular contributor to Our Daily Bread, Katara Washington Patton is senior editor for Our Daily Bread Publishing's Voices Collection. She has authored several books, including 5-Minute Devotional Book for Women: Prayers and Reflections to Strengthen Your Faith and Successful Women of the Bible; has been an editor at Tyndale House Publishers, The Chicago Defender, Urban Ministries, and Jet magazine; and was named nonfiction editor of the year by the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association in 2014. She graduated summa cum laude from Dillard University, and earned a master of journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University, and a master of divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, where she received the outstanding preaching award. A native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Katara and her husband reside on Chicago's South Side. They have one daughter.
