Puro Sabor and Cigar Box Factory Collaborate to Develop the First Interactive Experience for the Renowned Cigar Show

Puro Sabor 2023 to feature an experience for all attendees leveraging Humidif Group Packaging and Technology

Bringing new energy into a legacy industry is our mission and this event is an amazing way to showcase what the packaging and the technology can do for both brands, smoke shops and cigar enthusiasts.” — Pedro Balgañón, CEO of Humidif Group

ESTELI, FLORIDA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puro Sabor, the Nicaraguan Cigar Festivals that greets cigar enthusiasts from around the world, and Esteli-based Cigar Box Factory announced that they have collaborated Humidif Group to produce an experience for all attendees to interact with during the 2023 festival. This will be the first cigar industry event to use technology of this kind. The Puro Sabor cigar box produced by Cigar Box Factory incorporates the Humidif Group innovative tagging, HG tag, a patented authentication that uses NFC technology, and proprietary software to engage the cigar enthusiasts with information and background on each of the cigars being featured at the show.

The Puro Sabor Cigar Festival is hosted in Nicaragua based on the country’s deep roots within the cigar industry. Cigar Factory has been producing the Puro Sabor Festival cigar box for several years. The box includes a variety of top quality cigars produced in Nicaragua. This will be the first year that it will feature the HG tag platform as a means to highlight each cigar for the attendees, allowing them to experience each of the cigars more than ever before.

"We are honored to partner with Puro Sabor to bring the first event cigar box experience to the prestigious global cigar community,” commented Pedro Balgañón, CEO of Humidif Group and Cigar Box Factory. “Bringing new energy into a legacy industry is a big part of our mission for both companies, and this event is an amazing way to showcase just a taste of what the packaging and the technology can do for both brands, smoke shops and cigar enthusiasts. This is a game changer for the industry, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of it.”

Humidif Group has been a leader in cigar packaging, leading the way with innovations like HG Smart Packaging among others. Over the last decade, they have been working with their Cigar Box Factory team in Estelí to leverage technology to create the optimal environment for cigar box manufacturing in a region of the world that drives the cigar industry overall.

ABOUT PURO SABOR

The Nicaraguan Cigar Festival “Puro Sabor” is a gathering of Cigar lovers and enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the best Cigars in the world, and experience Nicaragua’s rich heritage and culture. Happening from January 23th to the 27th, 2023 in Granada and Estelí, Nicaragua.

ABOUT HUMIDIF GROUP

Humidif Group is a company specialized in the design and fabrication of packaging and accessories for the cigar industry. With more than 30 years in the market, our group has developed what we consider a specialized diversification. This diversification in products and materials gives us the opportunity to develop a great variety of articles personalized for our clients. Always adhering to their maximum needs, in this way creating a unique product specially customized for them.

ABOUT Cigar Box Factory

Cigar Box Factory Estelí provides cigar packaging development and offers a unique service in cigar box and humidor production. The manufacturing process is designed for maximum efficiency and produces high quality and economic products. The factory is located in the city of Estelí, which is considered the cigar capital of Nicaragua. All the materials used are carefully selected to guarantee the best quality and durability. In addition, Cigar Box Factory offers a personalized service to each client, taking into account their specific needs and requirements.

www.cigarboxfactoryesteli.com