Seaside Palm Beach Luxury Facility Announces Wellness Options Such as IV Drips, NAD Therapy and B12 Injections
With a focus on treating mind, body, and spirit, Seaside Palm Beach has added wellness services such as IV drip therapy, NAD + IV therapy, and B12 injections.PALM BEACH, FL, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a focus on treating the mind, body, and spirit, Seaside Palm Beach has introduced new wellness services to complement its current luxury program amenities. The a la carte services helping treat adults struggling with addiction and mental illness include IV drip therapy, NAD + IV therapy, and B12 injections. Along with the latest wellness services, Seaside has made quality enhancements to their already established massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic services.
IV drip therapy
Intravenous (IV) Infusion drips have long been used in hospitals and doctor's offices, but they are making a significant impact in other settings as well. There are several benefits to utilizing IV drip therapy, but for recovering addicts, it can drastically reduce withdrawal symptoms, which often results in relapse. Aside from aiding the time spent in a detox level of care, it also has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellness, reduce depression and anxiety, and enhance the immune system and mental clarity.
The options available for the IV drip menu include immunity and strength, inner beauty and self-love, and Myer’s Mocktail detox support. After speaking with a medical professional, a clear recommendation will be provided for their specific needs.
NAD + IV Therapy
Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) IV therapy is utilized to stimulate cell regeneration in your body. As a coenzyme that binds with elements in your body, NAD allows for proper cell function to protect our bodies in the aging process and disease, and for the improvement of energy. The benefits include increased metabolism, reduced withdrawal symptoms and enhanced cognitive processing. For optimal benefit, NAD + IV therapy is recommended by receiving a weekly bag for 4 weeks.
B12 Injections
Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin involved in metabolism. It is one of eight B vitamins and has many benefits. Some benefits include slowing down memory loss, aiding in sleep, weight loss and anxiety reduction, improves the appearance of skin, hair and nails, and lowers the risk of heart disease and other major health concerns like cancer.
These wellness options are offered a la carte and are available to patients of Seaside Palm Beach.
Other wellness options provided at Seaside include massage therapy, acupuncture, and chiropractor visits. Massage therapy helps relieve tension, reduce stress and increase relaxation. For recovering addicts, massage has been proven to increase dopamine and serotonin, and decrease cortisol, which can help those in recovery. This is crucial, especially in the early stages of withdrawal when dopamine often drops significantly.
About Seaside Palm Beach
Seaside Palm Beach is the premier, all-inclusive recovery destination for individuals battling addiction and mental health-related issues. Specializing in holistic approaches and executive treatment programs for over 10 years, our luxury drug and alcohol rehab was designed to cater to the unique needs of each one of our patients.
Seaside is based on the belief that patients should not have to sacrifice their standard of living while receiving treatment. We offer treatment services to clients with a discerning taste for first-class amenities and high-end accommodations with an atmosphere that resembles many high-end vacation destinations. Clients include C-suite, business executives, professionals, entrepreneurs, and athletes.
To learn more about our Luxury Program at Seaside Palm Beach, visit our website at www.seasidepalmbeach.com. Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan's blogs on www.banyancenters.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.
