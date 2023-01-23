Monday, January 23

Two weeks down, many more to go: Here’s a look at the bills WA lawmakers considered last week

After a flurry of committee meetings, the second week of the state Legislature is in the books. Last week, lawmakers heard several bills that address issues ranging from police accountability to increasing “missing middle” housing in the state. While the legislative session still has weeks to go before it adjourns, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, told reporters Wednesday that some bills could make it to the floor this week, although she did not specify which bills they might be. Lawmakers have until Feb. 17 to pass their bills out of committee, so the next few weeks will focus on getting proposed legislation out of committee and onto the debate floor. Here are some of the proposals that were introduced or had public hearings this week: Continue reading at The Olympian. (The Olympian)

Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?

State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 – $2,100 per month depending on where a participating resident lives. “Everyone in Washington should be able to meet their basic needs and care for their loved ones,” said Berry at the hearing. “We know that giving people cash with no strings attached works. With basic incomes, more people are able to afford food and housing, pay off debt, get full-time jobs, save for emergencies, and get the physical and mental health support they need.” Continue reading at KNKX. (Patrick Rodriguez)

WA lawmakers start remake of drug possession laws

Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state’s drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. While the two bills that dropped this week differ, both would make drug possession a gross misdemeanor, a step up from its current misdemeanor status, and would involve more formal nudges to get people who are charged with drug possession into treatment. A third approach will likely be introduced to acknowledge the work of the Substance Use and Recovery Services Advisory Committee, made up of lawmakers, service providers and members of the criminal justice system, which recommended decriminalization. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

Associated Press

Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires

State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks

Aberdeen Daily World

‘Oakley Carlson Act’ introduced in the Washington Legislature

A paucity of paramedics: county fire departments deal with personnel pinch

DNR expanding landowner programs

Chehalis Basin strategy facilitator steps back

Axios

Washington state might nix-single family zoning (Bateman)

Bellingham Herald

Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides



Columbian

Behavioral health advocates are here to help Washingtonians

Survey: Homelessness, housing most important to Clark County residents

East Fork Lewis River habitat restoration at risk in Inslee’s budget

Everett Herald

Everett college students press Murray to boost financial aid funding

Everett plans to dole out $533K for human needs programs

New VA clinic in Everett already has 5,300 patients

Boeing workers long-exposed to carcinogen far above legal limits

Editorial: Slow roll on changes to state’s police pursuit law (Dhingra)

The Inlander

Nearly 8 million gallons of untreated water poured into the Spokane River on a single day in December

Kitsap Sun

Washington’s carbon ‘cap-and-invest’ plan is here. How does it work?

News Tribune

Will SR 16 traffic be addressed this year? Here are Gig Harbor’s priorities in Olympia (Randall)

New York Times

Supreme Court Puts Off Considering State Laws Curbing Internet Platforms

Olympian

A ‘willing partner’ emerges in Washington’s search for a new airport site

Peninsula Daily News

Housing bond bid weighed (Tharinger)

Infrastructure, housing top priorities in Port Townsend

Legislators file dozens of housing bills

Puget Sound Business Journal

Deadlines loom for the lucrative ERC, but there is some good news

Boeing to be arraigned on fraud charge over 737 Max crashes

Opinion: Washington court will get final say on capital gains tax (Pedersen)

Seattle Times

WA lawmakers take aim at vehicle dwellers and parking enforcement (Kuderer)

New WA labor council president April Sims brings lived experiences

Half of WA college students face food or housing insecurity, survey finds

WA kids deserve 45 minutes of recess time, new bill proposes (Nobles)

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Transit to waive fees for riders on Thursday

Sol De Yakima

Niños de WA merecen 45 minutos de recreo, propone nuevo proyecto de ley (Nobles)

Spokesman Review

Spokane County is about to try a criminal justice reform effort that once seemed doomed

Bill seeks to increase registration and voting accessibility in jails (Simmons)

Getting There: Inslee, Spokane lawmakers remain committed to finding funding for North Spokane Corridor (Billig, Ormsby, Riccelli)

Spokane argues in court filings it can legally clear Camp Hope, leaves door open to challenge Martin v. Boise

Opinion: Legislators again looking at changes to Washington election laws (Hunt, Kuderer)

Tri-City Herald

Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Washington State Patrol honors hospital, 911 personnel for response to shooting of Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.

Yakima Herald-Republic

It Happened Here: Legislature organizes Yakima County in 1865

What applicants to Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund should look out for

KING 5 TV (NBC)

In Session: Lawmakers consider wealth tax proposal, increased hazing fine (Dhingra)

745 people died from traffic accidents in Washington in 2022, the highest number since 1990

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

South Park ready for latest King Tide; here’s what to expect around the Sound

AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money

On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many in Seattle continue fight for federal abortion rights

KNKX Public Radio

KUOW Public Radio

Design review process could be axed to speed up housing production in Washington state (Walen, Peterson)

KXLY (ABC)

Washington Domestic Violence Advocacy programs could face budget cuts

MyNorthwest

State group recommends axing, replacing B&O tax on businesses

Computer malfunction delaying reservations for San Juan ferries

The Stranger

Cops Want to Endanger Innocent Lives by Making Car Chases Easier (Dhingra, Goodman)