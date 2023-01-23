Submit Release
Williston Barracks / MV Crash w - Injury

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A1000411                                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR Z. EXANTUS 

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/23; 0751

TOWN: CAMBRIDGE

STREET: RT 108 & STERLING DR

WEATHER: SNOW      

ROAD CONDITIONS: SLUSH

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: MEGHAN HANSEN

AGE: 22  

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHFORD, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: FORESTER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: FACE

HOSPITAL: COPLEY HOSPITAL

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 01/23/23 at 0751, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located near RT 108 and Sterling Dr in the Town of Cambridge. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest on its side, down in an embankment. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Meghan Hansen, was traveling north on RT 108 before the crash. Hansen stated she caught some ice on the road in which she lost control and ended up partially sliding into the embankment before the vehicle rolled over and ended up on its side. As a result, Hansen sustained some injuries and provided no signs of impairment, and she was transported to Copley Hospital. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle it was removed by Miller’s Towing.

 

