Williston Barracks / MV Crash w - Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1000411
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR Z. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/23/23; 0751
TOWN: CAMBRIDGE
STREET: RT 108 & STERLING DR
WEATHER: SNOW
ROAD CONDITIONS: SLUSH
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: MEGHAN HANSEN
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHFORD, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU
VEHICLE MODEL: FORESTER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED
INJURIES: FACE
HOSPITAL: COPLEY HOSPITAL
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/23/23 at 0751, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located near RT 108 and Sterling Dr in the Town of Cambridge. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest on its side, down in an embankment. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Meghan Hansen, was traveling north on RT 108 before the crash. Hansen stated she caught some ice on the road in which she lost control and ended up partially sliding into the embankment before the vehicle rolled over and ended up on its side. As a result, Hansen sustained some injuries and provided no signs of impairment, and she was transported to Copley Hospital. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle it was removed by Miller’s Towing.