RE: VT Route 11 30

One lane is now open

VT Route 11 30 in the area of Tollgate Rd in Winhall will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

