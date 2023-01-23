Derby Barracks/ News Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000387

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2022 at 1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 101, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Randell Blake AGE: 57

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, while on patrol in the town of Troy. Randell Blake was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Vermont Route 101, in the town of Troy. A check of Blake's license status revealed his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Vermont has been criminally suspended. Blake was issued a ticket for speeding and a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/28/23, at 1000 hours to answer to the above charge.

CITE DATE: 2/28/23

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: N/A