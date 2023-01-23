Derby Barracks/ News Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000387
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/22/2022 at 1500
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 101, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Randell Blake AGE: 57
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, while on patrol in the town of Troy. Randell Blake was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Vermont Route 101, in the town of Troy. A check of Blake's license status revealed his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Vermont has been criminally suspended. Blake was issued a ticket for speeding and a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/28/23, at 1000 hours to answer to the above charge.
CITE DATE: 2/28/23
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: N/A
