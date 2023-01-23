Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ News Release

VSP News Release-Incident  

 

   

 

STATE OF VERMONT  

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

 

   

 

NEWS RELEASE  

 

         

 

CASE#: 23A5000387 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                         

 

STATION:  Derby                     

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881  

 

   

 

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2022 at 1500 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 101, Troy, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS 

 

   

 

ACCUSED:     Randell Blake                                                  AGE: 57

 

   

 

   

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

 

 

On the above date and time, while on patrol in the town of Troy. Randell Blake was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Vermont Route 101, in the town of Troy. A check of Blake's license status revealed his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Vermont has been criminally suspended. Blake was issued a ticket for speeding and a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/28/23, at 1000 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

 

 

CITE DATE: 2/28/23

 

COURT: Orleans

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

  

 



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Derby Barracks/ News Release

