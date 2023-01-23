VT Route 11 30
VT Route 11 30 in the area of Tollgate Rd in Winhall will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
