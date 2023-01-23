MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA DELIVERING LOVE EVENT FEB. 9, 2023
Currently, 1,500 homebound seniors are on a waiting list for meals. MOWSOFLO must raise $3 million annually to prevent these seniors from going hungry
Become part of a movement to alleviate hunger and isolation in the senior community.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the Advisory Council of Meals on Wheels South Florida the Delivering Love Fundraising Event is scheduled for Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 11:00 am – 1:30 P.M., at Piazza Italia, 904 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Registration is open: https://apps.mowsoflo.org/upcoming-events?EV=493.
• MOWSOFLO is the first responder in meeting the nutritional needs of seniors and their pets.
• MOWSOFLO also provides meals to children, who would otherwise spend the summer hungry.
The MOWSOFLO Advisory Council members are Arielle Capuano, Esq., Partner Attorney at Levinson & Capuano, LLC, Elaine Gonzalez, MBA, Account Manager at Humana, Nydia Menendez, Esq., Menendez Law Firm, Vanessa Oliva, Bravo Peruvian Cuisine, Evan Boyar, MD., Broward Health North, Paula Coghlan-Boyar, M.D., Broward Health North, Diane Duncan, Director Vendor Relationship Management, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and Lori Brown, CXO Founder L Brown CX Consulting, Ary Evans, Medicare Sales Manager – Captive Team, Oscar, Adrianna Olivia, Clinical Dietitian, Mount Saini Medical Center, Denise Nieves, Yvonne Lopez, along with Event Consultants, Doris R. Muscarella, Doris Business Development & Co., and Alyssa Lovitt, I LOV-ITT EVENTS, LLC. The Advisory Council serves the mission of MOWSOFLO, led by Executive Director Mark Adler, along with the support of the MOWSOFLO Board, staff, and volunteers.
MEALS ON WHEELS SOUTH FLORIDA COMMUNITY IMPACT
• Serves over 10,000 seniors, 20,000 children, and 400 pets throughout South Florida annually.
• Provides over 1.4 million meals annually.
• Relies on 500 dedicated community volunteers.
• Advocates for seniors, children, companion pets, and hunger prevention.
Mark Adler, Executive Director
If you are interested in more information on joining the Advisory Council or otherwise supporting the mission of MOWSOFLO, please contact Mark Adler, Executive Director at madler@mowsoflo.org or (954) 714-6940.
