Navya is a new and innovative mental health treatment

“Hypnosis is the closest thing to a drug trip without using drugs, and this makes the analogy all the more appropriate,” says Shore, who has found that personally utilizing psychedelics has been a key aspect of his own mental health journey.

Shalom Shore's Navya program offers a deeper experience than traditional therapy.

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shalom Shore, creator of Prodana, a pay-it-forward, crowdfunding platform connecting patients with mental health practitioners, has recently expanded his foray into alternate and accessible mental health treatment with the launch of Navya - the new trend in hypnosis assisted therapy.

Shore’s business model acts as a call to arms for a better way of doing therapy. These initiatives include the Hypnosis Assisted Psychotherapy (HAP) Institute, which will maintain a focus on expanding research and promote awareness in the field, as well as Navya , a virtual hypnotherapy clinic that exclusively provides Hypnosis Assisted Psychotherapy through video calls to clients all over the world in the comfort of their own homes.

In any program that aims to alter consciousness, Set and Setting are paramount – a person should be in a space that is calm and where they have control, with nature being a great choice; and they should be in a positive headspace. These conditions can be effectively replicated through hypnotherapy, facilitating all of the best parts of a drug trip without necessitating consumption of psychoactive or illicit substances.

Shore’s Navya program offers a deeper experience than traditional therapy. His program can affect significant change, allowing patients to finally move past lifelong barriers that other methods have been unable to unblock. The program allows for an altered state of consciousness, deliberately moving your mind to a place where a fresh perspective is finally possible.

Longer sessions allow for further transformation with the bulk of the work done internally with patients, the therapist acting as a guide rather than a strict authority.

“Hypnosis is the closest thing to a drug trip without using drugs, and this makes the analogy all the more appropriate,” says Shore, who has found that personally utilizing both psychedelics and hypnosis has been a key aspect of his own mental health journey.

Leading researchers have begun to understand the psychological benefits of Psylosybin - known colloquially as magic mushrooms - as well as treatment regimens that include microdoses of LSD and MDMA.

Though psychoactive substances such as Psylocobin and Ketamine are increasing in popularly, Shore recognizes that despite the proven benefits, these substances are not a one-size-fits-all solution, as they can be expensive, illicit and, in some cases, potentially addictive.

Shore’s interest in other methods for expanding his consciousness have led to his successful experiments with hypnotherapy.

To Shore, this method is the way to solve the problem of mental health accessibility – simultaneously reducing barriers to entry while focusing relentlessly on quality and results.

Visit www.navyahypnosis.com and take the trip without the drugs.

