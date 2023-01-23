Quito showcases its gastronomy during the 21st edition of Madrid Fusión
The ancestral knowledge and flavors of Quito gastronomy will be the protagonists in one of the most important gastronomic congresses in the world
Quito is part of this important gastronomic meeting in the world thanks to the work of the chefs and restaurants that with quality, innovation make our city an ideal destination for gastronomy”MADRID, SPAIN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From January 23 to 25 Quito is participating in Madrid Fusión 2023 as a guest city. With the goal of positioning the Ecuadorian capital as a culinary destination, promote Quito's rich and varied cuisine known and to attract more visitors to the city.
— Cristina Rivadeneira, General Manager of Quito Turismo
Cristina Rivadeneira, General Manager of Quito Turismo, highlighted the potential of the Capital of the Center of the World to develop gastronomic tourism. "Quito has been invited to be part of the most important gastronomic meeting in the world, thanks to the work of each of the chefs and restaurants that with quality, innovation and seasoning make our city an ideal destination for gastronomy."
Quito's gastronomic proposal at Madrid Fusión 2023
Quito gastronomy will be represented at Madrid Fusión by tastings prepared by top-level Ecuadorian chefs. Alejandro Chamorro, chef of the Nuema restaurant, will present 'Ecuador, between latitudes and hemispheres', in which he exalts the products of each town in the country and conceives the kitchen as an engine of Ecuadorian culinary identity. His restaurant has entered the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, as the first Ecuadorian establishment in history to access this recognition.
Chef Santiago Cueva from 'Marcando el camino' will present 'Teobroma', a Greek word that means 'food of the gods', which shows a journey through the daily work of the Ecuadorian chef that has allowed him to reach this world gastronomic event.
Cueva will present two desserts. The first one worked with bicolor cocoa, acid flavors, green apple, sweet potato, kefir, and roasted corn chocolate; the second will be worked with 61% dark chocolate and water, which will highlight the purity of its flavors.
In addition, at 'The drinks show', the most important annual international congress specialized in beverages and spirits for hotel professionals in Spain; Diego Mora Flores, CEO of Casa Agave Ecuador, will participate with the presentation of 'Miske, the spirit of the center of the world', where the ancestry of this spirit drink is rescued; the cultural process that includes planting, harvesting and preparation is disseminated; the positioning of this drink as a patrimony of Ecuador is promoted; and brings out the international recognition that he has obtained over the years.
Marco Trujillo executive bartender from the 'Tributo' restaurant will prepare the 'Sacha Miske' cocktail with Andean agave nectar cooked at low temperature with macambo and banana; chugchuhuasa liquor; non-alcoholic cordial of tangerine and a touch of lemon.
The flavors of Ecuador in the world
This action is part of the 'QuitoNómika' gastronomic promotion strategy, promoted by the Municipality of Quito, through Quito Turismo, with the support of the Alliance for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (AEI), private companies, the public sector, academia, and industry professionals.
Madrid Fusión's commitment to having Quito as a guest city is an opportunity to show Ecuador's gastronomic potential and for Ecuadorian companies to open new markets, in the context of this important initiative of the National Gastronomy Strategy.
About Quito Turismo
The Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
