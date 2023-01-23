Quito showcases its gastronomy during the 21st edition of Madrid Fusión

From January 23 to 25 Quito is showcasing its gastronomy in Madrid Fusión 2023 as guest city Chef Santiago Cueva from 'Marcando el Camino' showcased two desserts made with Ecuadorian cocoa Marco Trujillo executive bartender from the 'Tributo' restaurant prepared the 'Sacha Miske' cocktail with Andean agave nectar cooked at low temperature

The ancestral knowledge and flavors of Quito gastronomy will be the protagonists in one of the most important gastronomic congresses in the world

Quito is part of this important gastronomic meeting in the world thanks to the work of the chefs and restaurants that with quality, innovation make our city an ideal destination for gastronomy” — Cristina Rivadeneira, General Manager of Quito Turismo