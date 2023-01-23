URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT TO HOST WINEMAKERS DINNER

Giovanni D’Andrea in Barrel Room Urban Press Winery & Restaurant Outdoor Piazza Urban Press Winery Wine Tasting

Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb 4 at 7 pm

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is hosting an exclusive Winemaker’s Dinner on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The doors open at 6:30 pm with seating in the dining room and mezzanine at 7:00 pm.

Francois Cordesse, our award-winning winemaker, has selected 4 wines to pair with chef Emidio Tidu’s four-course menu, providing the perfect backdrop for a special evening for you and yours. Cordesse is a formally trained master winemaker with more than 30 years of experience, including working in France, Australia, and California.

The four-course meal is paired with 4 Urban Press wines and includes:

• Butternut Squash Mousse with cannellini beans and black truffles

• Artichoke and Shrimp Crespelle served with a bechamel sauce and parmesan cheese

• Encrusted Rack of Lamb with Urban Press Merlot wine sauce, carrots, and potato puree

• Apple Strudel with a vanilla-cinnamon sauce

Reservations can be made at www.urbanpresswinery.com. Seating is limited and is $125 per person plus gratuity. Urban Press is located at 316 North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Free parking is available on Pine directly behind Urban Press Winery & Restaurant.

About URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the early 90’s. Urban Press with its superior California wines (single varietals and unique blends) as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio and a garden piazza, provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned, award-winning (16-point Gault Millau recipient) Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions. His cuisine is fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music. The Sunday Jazz Brunch has become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.

