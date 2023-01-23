Troop F Weekly Report 01-16 to 01-22-23

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 1/17/2023

Town: Fort Fairfield

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was monitoring traffic when he observed a vehicle pass by him with the operator holding a cell phone up near the steering wheel. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle for the violation. Tr. Roy learned that the operator had an active arrest warrant. Tr. Roy placed the operator under arrest and transported him to Caribou P.D. where he met with a bail commissioner.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 1/17/2023

Town: Sherman

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay responded to a reported bon fire that was very large and reportedly causing a traffic hazard. Tr. Castonguay could not find the large bon fire but did locate the address in question. Tr. Castonguay spoke with the homeowner, who also had an active arrest warrant. Tr. Castonguay placed the man in custody and transported him to East Millinocket PD where he met with the bail commissioner.

Incident Type: SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

Date: 1/18/2023

Town: presque Isle

Trooper: Tr. Rider / Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider and Tr. Roy attended the Special Olympics basketball event held at UMPI. TR. Rider and Tr. Roy assisted with handing out awards to the participants.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 1/17/2023

Town: blaine

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was monitoring traffic in Blaine when he ran the registration on a vehicle that passed by him. The male registered owner’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Roy observed that a male was driving and there was a female passenger. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating After Suspension. The female passenger had an active license and drove the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 1/10/2023

Town: mars hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mars Hill when he recognized the driver of a vehicle and knew the man was suspended. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the suspended driver’s license. The man also had four warrants for his arrest and had bail conditions. The man was arrested for the warrants and brought to PIPD where he was able to post bail. He was issued criminal summonses for OAS and VCR.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 1/18/2023

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: CPL. QUINT / Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay assisted the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Dept with a shooting that occurred in Hodgdon. The offender was located by ACSO.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 1/11/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten and observed a vehicle with no inspection certificate. Tr. Castonguay turned around and the vehicle turned onto a different road and then into a private driveway. Tr. Castonguay pulled in behind them and after an investigation discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The man was issued a traffic summons for the inspection violation and a criminal summons for the OAS.

Incident Type: false attachment of plates

Date: 1/21/2023

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was getting gas at a gas station in Caribou when he observed a vehicle at the gas pumps with an expired inspection sticker and the plate appeared to have been altered. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle left the gas station. Tr. Roy learned that the plates had been painted in such a way as to change the numbers and letters to something else. Tr. Roy seized the license plates and issued summonses to the female owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: OAS / False attachment of plates

Date: 1/21/2023

Town: washburn

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was monitoring traffic in Washburn when he observed a vehicle drive past him with obvious defects to the exhaust. Tr. Rider observed the vehicle pull into a private driveway once they saw him. Tr. Rider parked down the road and waited for the vehicle to leave again. The vehicle pulled out and Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into another private driveway. The male operator’s license was currently under suspension and the vehicle was displaying plates that did not belong on the car. Tr. Rider issued summonses for Operating After Suspension and False attachment of plates.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 1/18/2023

Town: Westfield

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins was traveling south bound on Route 1 in Westfield when a vehicle cut him off. Cpl. Kilcollins pulled the vehicle over. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the female who advised she did not see him. Cpl. Kilcollins asked the female for her license, registration, and insurance. The female gave Cpl. Kilcollins a license out of Arizona. Cpl. Kilcollins ran a license check on the driver and found out she was suspended. Cpl. Kilcollins ran the registration on the vehicle and found out that was expired by over two years. The female driver was charged with Operating After Suspension and Expired Registration. Cpl. Kilcollins had the vehicle towed due to it not being road worthy.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 1/19/2023

Town: Fort Fairfield

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins received a complaint reference to an assault in Westfield. A female called to advise her daughter had been assaulted by a few females in Westfield. The mother and daughter decided they did not want to press charges in the end. The mother however had two active warrants for her arrest. Cpl. Kilcollins placed the mother under arrest on the warrants. The mother was able to make bail and was released.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 1/15/2023

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier located and arrested a male who was wanted on outstanding warrants for felony theft and home repair fraud. Tr. Saucier made arrangements and bailed the male from the Houlton Barracks.

Incident Type: CASE UPDATE - BURGLARY

Date: 5/31/2022

Town: ISLAND FALLS

Trooper: Tr. Sylvia

Brief Synopsis: On May 31, 2022, Tr. Sylvia responded to a burglary at G.R. Porter and Son’s garage in Island Falls. Company credit cards and cash had been stolen from the small business. The business was able to find out that the credit cards had been used at Walmart in Houlton. Surveillance video from the business and Walmart were revealed a male and a female suspect using the credit cards but were wearing facemasks. Through investigation, the male and female suspects were identified and local addresses for the two were checked. Arrest warrants for the suspects were obtained after the couple could not be located. Recently, the male and female were arrested on the arrest warrants in Auburn, ME.