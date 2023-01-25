Altec Showcasing How to Extend Acumatica’s Native Capabilities to Digitize Data in EVERY DEPARTMENT at Acumatica Summit
Attendees are encouraged to visit the company’s booth #418 to learn how DocLink delivers additional functionality to Acumatica for immediate ROI
DocLink pays for itself by delivering faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise." Altec, a leading provider of enterprise content platform and process automation solutions, will be exhibiting during Acumatica Summit, January 29-31 in Las Vegas. DocLink's seamless integration with Acumatica provides companies with an enterprise solution to go paperless and automate manual tasks in ANY department.
— Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management
Attendees are encouraged to come by Altec’s booth, #418, to discuss how to get more value from their Acumatica ERP using DocLink. On-site demos will be available to review the differences between what Acumatica and DocLink can offer, and how tasks can easily be automated for substantial time and cost savings. Following a demo, attendees can enter a drawing to win a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones valued at $550.
With DocLink, organizations can digitally transform their operations with the ability to automate workflows and streamline vital business document processes in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, sales order processing, contract management and more – providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle.
One of DocLink’s key differentiators is the DocLink repository which operates as a central, virtual filing system. Any document can be stored securely in DocLink and is automatically linked to other related documents. Most importantly, documents are available on demand by anyone, anywhere, on any device, which is important for maintaining employee efficiency wherever they are working.
DocLink’s benefits are tangible:
• Reduced AP processing times (on average 50-75%)
• Reduced approval times from weeks/days to hours/minutes
• Huge savings with ALL storage eliminated
• Faster document retrieval
• 7/24/365 document access
• ROI within the first year (on average 3-9 months)
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec states, “Cloud computing is quickly becoming the norm for most companies, and the benefits are significant. Cloud ERPs such as Acumatica, are enabling companies to ensure that their in-office and remote workers are as efficient as possible. DocLink enables users to take these capabilities a step further – our tightly integrated solution allows companies to capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content to anyone in a variety of methods. DocLink pays for itself by delivering faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise.”
About Altec
Acquired by AI leader Beyond Limits in 2022, Altec delivers its powerful content and process automation platform DocLink, which helps companies save important time and money through better data management. Using DocLink, companies can digitize their documents and data in ANY department – AP, AR, HR, legal/contracts, IT and more, as well as automate workflows and streamlining vital business document processes. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry, and reduced human errors. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with many ERP providers including Acumatica, Amtech, Epicor, Key2Act, Microsoft, Sage, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
