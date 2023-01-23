M∙A∙C Cosmetics Makes it Snow in LA for Launch of Hyper Real Skincare
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, January 19, M∙A∙C celebrated its entry into the skincare category with Hyper Real, a high-performance product line-up designed to create your best canvas, and compliment makeup for flawless application. The global launch event at the esteemed Goldstein Estate in Beverly Hills hosted over 300 guests from 14 countries, including top tier global beauty influencers, makeup artists, and celebrities with notable guests such as:
• Cher, Former M∙A∙C Brand Ambassador/Musician/Actress
• Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Music Executive
• FLETCHER, Musician
• Charlotte Lawrence, Musician/Actress
• Charlotte D’Alessio, Model/Creator
• Patrick Starrr, Former M∙A∙C Brand Ambassador/Creator
• Danielle Lauder, Great granddaughter of Estée Lauder
• Elsa Majimbo, Comedian/Creator
Final images and captions can be found here:
• BFA 1: https://bfa.com/events/37951
• BFA 2: https://bfa.com/events/37950
The Hyper Real collection is available now at M∙A∙C counters and online at MACcosmetics.com
Instagram: @maccosmeticsusa / TikTok: @maccosmetics #MACHyperReal #MACSkinArtistry
Kristen Joyce
