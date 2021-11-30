M·A·C Cosmetics Marks 27 Years of Giving Back 100% with Newest Campaign, VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring
M•A•C VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring introduces three special-edition Lipsticks in Keith Haring’s signature primary colour palette
M·A·C Cosmetics' iconic giveback program honours the late Keith Haring’s artistic and philanthropic legacy
For our 27th anniversary, we’re thrilled to honour the late iconic artist Keith Haring and carry forward his mission of using his imagery to drive positive change for those most in need of support.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1994, M•A•C VIVA GLAM has raised over $500,000,000 globally to support healthy futures and equal rights for all. For the iconic giveback program's 27th anniversary, M•A•C Cosmetics has teamed up with The Keith Haring Foundation to create three special-edition Lipsticks in the late artist's signature primary colour palette that give back 100%.
— John Demsey, Chairman of the M•A•C VIVA GLAM Fund
The artistic parallels between Haring and M•A•C are evident: Haring’s inimitable street pop art sprang into the epicentre of New York’s artistic subculture in the 1980s, right when M•A•C launched as the definitive rule-breaking Artistry brand. It’s their communal belief in equal rights and healthy futures for all that forms the most meaningful message for M•A•C VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring.
“As one of the most disruptive beauty campaigns of all time, M•A•C VIVA GLAM set the standard for giving back within the industry thanks to the support of provocative powerhouse talent, our Artists and community,” says John Demsey, Chairman of the M•A•C VIVA GLAM Fund and Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. “For our 27th anniversary, we’re thrilled to honour the late iconic artist Keith Haring and carry forward his mission of using his imagery to drive positive change for those most in need of support. He was a true visionary who used his talent for purpose. While he sadly passed during the height of the epidemic, we are so proud that his iconic art and philanthropy lives on through VIVA GLAM.”
“Keith Haring was a good-natured, astute, symbolist artist who drew with the most minimal lines some of the best assets of human nature – symbols that everyone could read,” says Debbie Harry, former M•A•C Cosmetics VIVA GLAM Ambassador. “His optimism and humour were always there in his lines.”
Three special-edition Lipsticks in Keith Haring’s signature primary colour palette in Matte and Frost finishes come together for this year’s VIVA GLAM collection: Red Haring, Canal Blue and St. Marks Yellow. Each work of pop art is expressed through Keith Haring’s symbolic street-style imagery. When a consumer buys any VIVA GLAM Lipstick, 100% of the selling price goes to support local organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Haring himself passed of AIDS-related complications in 1990. “If art is the heart of M•A•C, then VIVA GLAM is very much its soul,” says Dominic Skinner, UK and ROI-based Global Senior Artist.
All Ages, All Races, All Genders is at the centre of M•A•C's DNA. By looking closely at Haring’s mash-up of artful pop work it is notable that his figures have no identifiable age, race or gender: A belief that artistic expression should be democratic and unbound by rules is at the heart of both Haring’s art and M•A•C as a brand. As Haring said, “Art is for everybody.”
Akin to how the artist considered the subways of New York his laboratory for experimentation, VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring invites experimentation and creative exploration. Consumers are invited to mix, match and create limitless impactful looks with red, yellow and blue hues that are as boldly original worn alone as they are when mixed to a bespoke shade of purple, green or orange. “Play, create and express yourself anyway you want,” says Skinner. “Apply, mix, blend and customize your VIVA GLAM look your way and wear it with pride.”
Be authentic. Be bold. Be original. M•A•C VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring invites consumers to embrace the power of their creativity, ultimately reflecting Haring’s belief that “art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further.”
“Our partnership with M•A•C Cosmetics is really a perfect match,” says Gil Vazquez, Acting Director of the Keith Haring Studio. “Between the bold colour palette and the ethos of the brand, we really appreciate the synergies here and can’t wait to see this all come to life.”
In addition to the three new, special-edition M•A•C VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring Lipsticks, every cent of the selling price of VIVA GLAM I Lipstick, VIVA GLAM II Lipstick and VIVA GLAM III Lipstick goes to support the health and rights of people of All Ages, All Races and All Genders all year around.
Partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.
LIPSTICK / VIVA GLAM X KEITH HARING PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Red Haring: Bright vibrant red (Matte)
Canal Blue: Bold blue with micro-pearlescent particles (Matte)
St. Marks Yellow: Sheer bright yellow with pearlescent particles (Frost)
SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $19 USD
Available at select M•A•C locations and online.
