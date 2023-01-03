Introducing M·A·C Hyper Real High-Performance Skincare
Born From Science, Approved by Makeup Artists
Hyper Real SerumizerTM creates the smoothest canvas to then apply makeup while delivering the perfect mix of special ingredients to give you the best-looking skin both instantly and over time.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics prides itself in understanding the power of skincare in relation to makeup – and over the years has established an arsenal of backstage skincare staples designed to illuminate skin while enhancing makeup results. This art of creating skin looks, coined Skin Artistry, combines M·A·C's expert, artistic knowledge of diverse complexions with the science of high-performance products to create unique-to-you routines to help meet your skin goals.
— says Dominic Skinner, M·A·C Global Senior Artist
Today, M·A·C takes Skin Artistry to the next level with M·A·C Hyper RealTM: NEW high-performance skincare formulated to improve your skin and enhance your makeup.
M·A·C's all-new, science-backed and Artist-approved skincare designed to perform with makeup features Hyper Real SerumizerTM Skin Balancing Hydration Serum – a serum-moisturizer hybrid that balances, retexturizes and strengthens the skin barrier for a petal-soft, makeup-ready canvas with lit-from-within radiance.
Further elevate your makeup-friendly skincare routine with our fortifying Hyper Real SkinCanvas BalmTM Moisturizing Cream and powerful yet gentle Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil. The result? Healthy-looking skin that’s perfectly prepped for makeup.
Both the Hyper Real SerumizerTM and Hyper Real SkinCanvas BalmTM are powered by M·A·C's Pro-4 Power Infusion Matrix™ that features resilient and rare Japanese Peony Extract, skin-refining Niacinamide, hydrating and plumping Hyaluronic Acid, and restorative Ceramides to deliver immediate and long-lasting results. More specifically:
•Resilient and rare Japanese Peony Extract visibly improves skin’s radiance over time delivering healthy-looking, naturally glowing skin.
•Skin-refining Niacinamide helps to increase cell turnover and gently refines skin texture as well as reduces dullness.
•Hydrating and plumping Hyaluronic Acid delivers a burst of rejuvenating moisture.
•Restorative Ceramides protect and improve the skin’s barrier strength and aid in moisture retention.
Pair the SerumizerTM and SkinCanvas BalmTM with M·A·C's brand-new 001 Serum + Moisturizer Brush for luxurious application.
HYPER REAL SERUMIZERTM SKIN BALANCING HYDRATION SERUM
Designed to be used with or without makeup, this science-backed and Artist-approved serum-moisturizer hybrid balances, retexturizes and strengthens the skin barrier for a petal-soft canvas with lit-from-within radiance. Infused with a blend of ultra-fine, light-diffusing pearlescent particles, the formula subtly enhances skin for a healthy-looking glow. Non-greasy and non-pilling, the lightweight, breathable texture absorbs instantly for smoother, better makeup application, keeping makeup looking fresh for 12 hours. Tested on all skin tones.
“As all makeup artists will agree, the secret to the perfect makeup is prepping with the perfect skincare,” says Dominic Skinner, M·A·C Global Senior Artist. “The Hyper Real SerumizerTM creates the smoothest canvas to then apply makeup while delivering the perfect mix of special ingredients to give you the best-looking skin both instantly and over time. As a makeup artist, it really is the ultimate in skincare to wear.”
The performance results speak for themselves. After the first use, panelists showed +161% increased hydration for balanced skin* and a +71% strengthened skin barrier*. After four weeks, 85% agreed it kept their makeup looking fresh all day and helped makeup wear better, longer**.
HYPER REAL SKINCANVAS BALMTM MOISTURIZING CREAM
Indulge your skin with our science-backed and Artist-approved moisturizing cream that deeply hydrates and smooths skin immediately and over time. The lightweight, fast-absorbing cream strengthens and protects the skin barrier for overall healthier-looking skin. It soothes and prevents against visible irritation, and moisturizes for 24 hours to reveal supple, petal-soft skin with a healthy-looking glow. Additionally, Mango and Avocado Butters help to leave skin feeling soft, nourished and conditioned. Non-greasy and non-pilling, the lightweight, breathable texture absorbs instantly for smoother, better makeup application, keeping makeup looking fresh for 12 hours. Tested on all skin tones.
HYPER REAL FRESH CANVAS CLEANSING OIL
Melt away the day with our science-backed and Artist-approved lightweight cleansing oil that gently yet effectively removes stubborn makeup, pollutants and micro-dust while softening skin. The cushion-like, luxurious formula effortlessly glides on and rinses off skin – all without leaving a greasy residue behind for a healthy-looking, clean glow that never feels tight or dry. The powerful yet gentle cleanser also maintains skin’s moisture balance, immediately smooths skin and improves skin’s texture. Formulated with resilient and rare Japanese Peony Extract, and Tsubaki, Jojoba and Sunflower Seed Oils as well as Vitamin E, the oil-based cleanser conditions skin for a more supple complexion. Even better? It won’t cause breakouts or clog pores and is designed for all skin types – including oily skin and sensitive skin and eyes.
“I love how all three products provide instant smoothness on their own, but when they are combined together, it’s magical!” says Rumiko Ikeda Harris, M·A·C Senior Artist, Japan. “For drier skin types or skin that needs an extra boost of soothing hydration, I like to blend Hyper Real SkinCanvas BalmTM on top of Hyper Real SerumizerTM, using the 001 Serum + Moisturizer Brush or my fingertips to massage the products into the skin.”
COMMITMENT TO THE PLANET
Because ethos and experience matter as much as efficacy, M·A·C is proud to embed sustainability credentials and the experiential principles of luxurious skincare rituals into the Hyper RealTM range, setting standards for the future of skincare with packaging as forward-facing as the formulations. Highlights include:
•A choiceful and transparent ingredient list
•FSC-certified, recyclable cartons
•Responsible sourcing protocol for its signature Japanese Peony Extract star ingredient
Hyper Real™ High-Performance Skincare is available in-store and online beginning January 5.
Chat with an Artist in-store or online to craft your customized skin look today. Then, show off your Hyper RealTM look with us @maccosmetics on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter with #MACHyperReal, #MACSkinArtistry and #MACSkincare.
M·A·C HYPER REALTM HIGH-PERFORMANCE SKINCARE
HYPER REAL SERUMIZERTM SKIN BALANCING HYDRATION SERUM
Suggested Retail Price: $55 USD
HYPER REAL SKINCANVAS BALMTM MOISTURIZING CREAM
Suggested Retail Price: $49 USD
HYPER REAL FRESH CANVAS CLEANSING OIL
Suggested Retail Price: $48 USD
FOOTNOTES:
*Clinical testing on 25 panelists after one use.
**Consumer testing on 179 panelists after four weeks of use, twice a day.
Kristen Joyce
MAC Cosmetics
+1 332-323-7611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok