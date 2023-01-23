Submit Release
VWO announces the launch of VWO Testing Starter, A Free Plan for Google Optimize Users

With the sun setting on Google Optimize and Optimize 360, VWO launches Starter Free Plan as an alternative along with perks for Google Optimize 360 users.

As a 13-year-old company that pioneered ‘easy A/B testing’ today we are launching a free plan for experimentation. We want to extend our support to everyone using Google Optimize & Google Optimize 360”
— Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Google's announcement to end support for Optimize on September 30th, VWO, a leading experimentation platform launched the VWO Testing Starter Free Plan for Google Optimize users and special discounts for Optimize 360 users. The free plan with no limits on the number of tests allows users to do A/B testing, split URL testing, mobile website testing, device targeting, traffic allocation, and more for up to 50k monthly tested visitors. For users who want more traffic, the same plan has been available for a low cost of $199/month for up to 100k monthly tested visitors.

For Google Optimize and Optimize 360 users, VWO offers a seamless one-click migration for test page patterns, targeting conditions, editor/variation changes, goals, traffic percentage, traffic split, and other parameters along with a dedicated migration support team.

Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO added, “Data-backed testing is something we truly believe in, and have always encouraged companies to incorporate it into their culture. With this firm belief in experimentation, and as a 13-year-old company that pioneered ‘easy A/B testing,’ today we are launching a free plan for our powerful experimentation platform. We want to extend our support to everyone getting started with experimentation and all the customers and agencies currently using Google Optimize and Google Optimize 360 – so that they can continue their experimentation activities as seamlessly as possible.”

VWO also announced that it is in touch with and will continue to support thousands of agencies that relied on Google Optimize to run CRO for their clients with an agency-specific offering based on the needs of such agencies.

Among other benefits, the VWO Testing Starter Free Plan offers an improved and easy-to-use no-code editor, easy integration with existing tech stack including Google Analytics and Google Ads, running unlimited tests, and industry-best 24x5 support.

About Google Optimize

Google Optimize is a freemium testing and personalization tool by Google. It allows running experiments that are aimed to help online marketers and webmasters increase visitor conversion rates and overall visitor satisfaction. Google Optimize and Optimize 360 will not be available after September 30, 2023.

About VWO

VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.

