USM Teacher Certification Program for Current School Employees

Do you have educators in your district with bachelor’s degrees who are seeking initial teacher certification? Consider directing them to the University of Southern Maine’s (USM) ETEP Program.

Here are a few highlights for the 2023-2024 academic year:

All classes will be held in the evening, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This could be more convenient for ed techs, long-term substitute teachers, and/or teachers with conditional certificates who may want to continue employment while completing the program

Participation in the Maine Teacher Residency program

Enrollment in select courses (rather than entire program) may be an option (on a case-by-case basis).

All classes apply to a Master’s in Teaching & Learning

Applications need to be started by January 31, 2023 to guarantee consideration for this year, but there may also be rolling admissions.

Apply and get more info here.

All questions can be directed to Michael Katz (michael.katz@maine.edu). Mike would be willing to meet with educators individually or arrange a time to meet as a group at your school.