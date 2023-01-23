Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,825 in the last 365 days.

USM Teacher Certification Program for Current School Employees

Do you have educators in your district with bachelor’s degrees who are seeking initial teacher certification? Consider directing them to the University of Southern Maine’s (USM) ETEP Program.

Here are a few highlights for the 2023-2024 academic year:

  • All classes will be held in the evening, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This could be more convenient for ed techs, long-term substitute teachers, and/or teachers with conditional certificates who may want to continue employment while completing the program
  • Participation in the Maine Teacher Residency program
  • Enrollment in select courses (rather than entire program) may be an option (on a case-by-case basis).
  • All classes apply to a Master’s in Teaching & Learning

Applications need to be started by January 31, 2023 to guarantee consideration for this year, but there may also be rolling admissions.

Apply and get more info here.

All questions can be directed to Michael Katz (michael.katz@maine.edu). Mike would be willing to meet with educators individually or arrange a time to meet as a group at your school.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

USM Teacher Certification Program for Current School Employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.