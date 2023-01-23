Moissanite Round Double Halo MZ016 0.50ct Round Diamond 0.85ct Pear Ruby Three Stone Ring MD032 Yellow Sapphire Ring GR014

The marketing team at Commins & Co Jewellers had free reign to play with ChatGPT in an attempt to make writing descriptions quicker - it wasn't a total success!

Given that we have recently used AI to develop our new Education Hub on the site, saving almost €1800 and a week of work, the boss was willing to let us give it a go and see what we come up with” — Eoin Finnegan

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commins & Co embraced ChatGPT with mixed results. After finding that AI text was helpful in speeding things up but its quality of engagement ring descriptions didn't really compare with their own writing quality, they tried out training ChatGPT to act like celebrities which definitely made for more interesting results!(All “quotes” below were generated using ChatGPT trained to write like the celebrity)Elon MuskIntroducing the next evolution in engagement rings: The Grey Moissanite Double Halo. Crafted from the finest 18k white gold, this ring is not only beautiful, but also sustainable and responsible. The centerpiece of this ring is a 0.80ct round grey moissanite, which is surrounded by a halo of white diamonds, and an outer halo of yellow diamonds. With a total carat weight of 1.15ct, this ring is sure to impress. But what sets this ring apart is its unique grey color, which adds a modern and unique touch to this timeless design.At Tesla and SpaceX, we strive to push boundaries and think beyond the status quo, and this ring is no exception. Order now and elevate your love to new heights with The Grey Moissanite Double Halo Engagement Ring.Conor McGregorIntroducing the ultimate symbol of power and class: The Platinum Trilogy Engagement Ring. This ring is forged from the strongest metal on earth, Platinum, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between you and your significant other. The centerpiece of this ring is a 0.50ct natural round brilliant cut diamond certified by GIA, with a color of E and an Excellent Cut. This diamond is set between two pear cut ruby gemstones, giving a total carat weight of 0.85 carats.The combination of the diamond and the ruby gemstones represents the passion and fire that burns within your love. The ring’s clarity is SI, which signifies the transparency and honesty in your relationship. This ring is not for the weak, it’s for champions, it’s for those who want to make a statement. Order now and make your love the talk of the town with the Platinum Trilogy Engagement Ring.Jane AustenIntroducing the epitome of elegance and refinement: the Unique Bubble-style engagement ring. This ring is crafted from the finest 18k rose gold, which lends a warm and romantic touch to the overall design. The centerpiece of this ring is a 0.50ct round brilliant cut diamond in a four claw setting, certified by IGI. This diamond is of G color and Si1 clarity, which speaks to its exceptional quality.The unique bubble-style band adds a touch of whimsy and playfulness to this otherwise classic design. This ring is perfect for those who wish to make a statement of love that is both elegant and unique, a true expression of one’s devotion. Allow this ring to symbolize the love and commitment that you share with your beloved, and do so in the most refined and timeless way possible.Teresa MannionAttention all! Are you looking for a ring that will stand out from the rest? Introducing the 18k Yellow Gold Yellow Sapphire Engagement Ring. This ring is not for the faint-hearted, it’s for those who want to make a statement. This ring is crafted from the finest 18k yellow gold, symbolizing the warmth and radiance of your love. The centerpiece of this ring is a beautiful 0.85ct natural round cut yellow sapphire gemstone, sitting securely in a four claw open basket setting. The yellow sapphire is a symbol of wisdom and truth, representing the depth of your love and the commitment you share.This ring is perfect for those who want to break away from the norm and make a statement with their love. Remember, just like during a storm, it’s important not to make unnecessary journeys so don’t wait! Make your love the talk of the town with the 18k Yellow Gold Yellow Sapphire Engagement Ring.Teresa Mannion, Virgin Media News, at Powerscourt TownhouseDonald TrumpLet me tell you folks, this antique diamond solitaire engagement ring is a real winner. It’s set in 18k yellow gold, the best gold, believe me. The centre round cut diamond is a 0.10 carat beauty, natural, D-F colour, top quality. And let me tell you, the clarity is Si, top of the line, the best. And the shape, round cut, perfect, just perfect. And let me tell you, this ring is in stock and ready to go, 18k white and yellow gold, the best of both worlds. Trust me folks, your significant other will love it, it’s a tremendous ring, the best, the best, believe me.Below we got (AI) Megan Markle and Harry to describe the same ring!Megan MarkleThis exquisite engagement ring is a true work of art. The beautiful platinum band is the perfect setting for the stunning 0.80ct natural oval cut tanzanite at its center. The tanzanite is further accented by a halo of natural round cut diamonds in a pavé setting, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication. The elegant split band is also adorned with pavé set diamonds, creating a total carat weight of 1.20ct. This ring is not only a symbol of love and commitment, but also a timeless piece of jewelry to be treasured for a lifetime.Prince HarryIf you're looking for a ring that's going to make you feel like a million pounds, then look no further. This beautiful platinum ring is set with a 0.80ct natural oval cut tanzanite, surrounded by natural round cut diamonds in a pavé set halo. It's got an elegant split band of pavé set diamonds, and with a total carat weight of 1.20ct, it's a ring that's going to make you feel like anything but a spare. This ring is a symbol of love and commitment, and it's one that you'll treasure for a lifetime.

Set in 18k yellow gold, this beautiful engagement ring contains a 6.5mm round cut moissanite. The centre stone is surrounded by a halo of diamonds.